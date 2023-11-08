2023 Country Music Association Awards: How to watch, nominee list and more

Luke Bryan will once again co-host and perform at this year's Country Music Awards. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano via Getty Images)

Dust off your boots and get your cowboy hat on, because it’s time for the 57th Country Music Association Awards. Once again co-hosted by country star Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning, this year’s CMAs show will feature performances from big names in country music including Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone and Lainey Wilson — who leads this year’s nominees with nine nods. Jelly Roll takes the second-most nominated spot with five, and Luke Combs and HARDY are both tied for third with four nominees each. Ready to watch this year’s CMA Awards? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in, plus the full nominee list.

Date: Nov. 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu

When are the 2023 Country Music Association Awards?

This year’s CMAs are on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The CMAs red carpet will start at 5 p.m. ET.

What channel are the 2023 CMAs on?

This year’s CMAs will air on ABC, and stream the following day on Hulu. The CMAs' On the Red Carpet show will stream on Hulu and OnTheRedCarpet.com.

How to watch the 2023 CMA Awards live:

Who is hosting the CMAs this year?

The 2023 Country Music Association Awards will once again be hosted by Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.

On top of his hosting duties, Bryan will also perform a medley of his hits during the show, including "One Margarita," "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," "Play It Again," "That's My Kind of Night" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)."

Who is performing at the 2023 CMA Awards?

In addition to Luke Bryan’s performance, the 2023 CMAs will have performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and more.

2023 CMA nominees:

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll (Producer: Austin Nivarel, Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun)

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

“Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells, Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

Album of the Year

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde

“Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson

“Gettin' Old” — Luke Combs

“One Thing at a Time” — Morgan Wallen

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini

Song of the Year

“Fast Car” — Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like a Truck” — Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” — Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” — Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“Wait in the Truck” — Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) (Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens)

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina (Producer: Zach Crowell)

"Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown) (Producer: Dann Huff)

“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells)

“We Don't Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

“Light in in the Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde (Director: Reid Long)

“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion (Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher)

“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll (Director: Patrick Tohill)

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis (Director: Running Bear)

“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Director: Justin Clough)

New Artist of the Tear

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

