2023 Country Music Association Awards: How to watch, nominee list and more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dust off your boots and get your cowboy hat on, because it’s time for the 57th Country Music Association Awards. Once again co-hosted by country star Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning, this year’s CMAs show will feature performances from big names in country music including Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Post Malone and Lainey Wilson — who leads this year’s nominees with nine nods. Jelly Roll takes the second-most nominated spot with five, and Luke Combs and HARDY are both tied for third with four nominees each. Ready to watch this year’s CMA Awards? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in, plus the full nominee list.
Date: Nov. 8
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: Hulu
When are the 2023 Country Music Association Awards?
This year’s CMAs are on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The CMAs red carpet will start at 5 p.m. ET.
What channel are the 2023 CMAs on?
This year’s CMAs will air on ABC, and stream the following day on Hulu. The CMAs' On the Red Carpet show will stream on Hulu and OnTheRedCarpet.com.
How to watch the 2023 CMA Awards live:
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Watch local channels like ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to the CMAs live on ABC, plus next-day access to the show on Hulu. This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+, ESPN+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.
Who is hosting the CMAs this year?
The 2023 Country Music Association Awards will once again be hosted by Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.
On top of his hosting duties, Bryan will also perform a medley of his hits during the show, including "One Margarita," "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," "Play It Again," "That's My Kind of Night" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)."
Who is performing at the 2023 CMA Awards?
In addition to Luke Bryan’s performance, the 2023 CMAs will have performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and more.
2023 CMA nominees:
Entertainer of the year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll (Producer: Austin Nivarel, Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun)
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)
“Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells, Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)
Album of the Year
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde
“Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson
“Gettin' Old” — Luke Combs
“One Thing at a Time” — Morgan Wallen
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini
Song of the Year
“Fast Car” — Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like a Truck” — Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” — Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” — Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“Wait in the Truck” — Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) (Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens)
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina (Producer: Zach Crowell)
"Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown) (Producer: Dann Huff)
“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells)
“We Don't Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce)
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
Music Video of the Year
“Light in in the Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde (Director: Reid Long)
“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion (Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher)
“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll (Director: Patrick Tohill)
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis (Director: Running Bear)
“Wait in the Truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Director: Justin Clough)
New Artist of the Tear
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
Every way to watch the 2023 CMA Awards without cable:
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Watch NFL games on local channels like ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, plus get regular Hulu
Fubo TV
Watch ABC
YouTube TV
Watch ABC
DirecTV Entertainment
Watch ABC