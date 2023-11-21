How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' on streaming this year

Thanksgiving is well-known for being a holiday in which people gather with their loved ones, eat a ton of food and watch television.

A lot of people have traditions they like to do every year, such as firing up the television and watching "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."

The movie, first released in 1973, sees Peppermint Patty invite everyone to Charlie Brown's house for Thanksgiving even though he is going to see his grandmother.

Also, Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with the help of his friends.

In the past, the movie has aired every year on CBS, ABC, but Apple acquired the rights to the Peanuts holiday specials in 2020. Although the movie still aired on PBS in 2020 and 2021, it will not be available on standard television this year.

Here's everything you need to know about "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," including where you can find it on streaming this year.

Where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving'

Those looking to watch the movie will need to head over to Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch it any time.

'Charlie Brown' available on Apple TV+: How to become a subscriber

How to watch 'Charlie Brown' Halloween and Christmas specials

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" can also be found on Apple TV+ this year.

