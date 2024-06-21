Watch Celtics' Derrick White star in hilarious new Sam Adams ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Celtics guard Derrick White has fully embraced the City of Boston since he arrived in 2022, and he recently starred in a new Sam Adams ad where he learns what it's like to ride (and drive) the famous duck boats.

In the commercial, White drives a duck boat around the city (including the water) as he tries out his Boston accent and makes plenty of funny jokes.

Check it out in the video below:

White even gave Sam Adams a shout-out in his 1-on-1 interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin before the Celtics' parade on Friday.

"Shout out Sam Adams, and let's not drink too many tonight"



Derrick White got a new set of teeth, he's a champion and he's ready to celebrate 😁 pic.twitter.com/cdyYDMtSv9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

White was fantastic all season, especially in the playoffs as the Celtics went 16-3 and won their 18th championship with an NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The veteran guard averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs.

White and the Celtics rode the famous duck boats during their championship parade through Boston on Friday.