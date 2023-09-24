Watch BTS’ Jung Kook Perform ‘Seven’ With Latto at Global Citizen 2023

2023 Global Citizen Concert - Credit: Getty Images

Jung Kook made his Global Citizen Festival solo debut on Saturday at the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park where he unveiled a few surprises for Army, including performing “Seven” with unannounced guest Latto who sang her feature on their collab. His headlining set marked the first time a South Korean solo artist headlined the festival.

As fan footage from the event showcased, Jung Kook performed his summer hit, naming off the days of the week on the catchy chorus, flanked by a bevy of dancers. Towards the end of the song, Latto surprised fans as she made her way on stage to drop her verse.

More from Rolling Stone

The BTS member also delivered his first-ever performance of “Still With You,” his solo song that he first shared three years ago. “Thank you all for coming in the rain,” he told fans, who screamed their approval, before launching into the lyrics. “I love you guys.”

This year, the festival worked to help drive action to end extreme poverty, with a focus on its efforts on eliminating poverty in the Global South, along with gender inequities around the globe.

During an interview with Global Citizen, Jung Kook said, “Thank you for taking action to be here tonight. Let’s keep making an impact together to make sure everyone, everywhere has access to their basic rights.”

The set culminated with Jung Kook performing a medley of BTS hits, including their Number One singles “Permission to Dance,” “Dynamite,” and “Butter.” He ended the night with a video teaser for “3D,” his next solo release featuring Jack Harlow. His new single is set to arrive on Sept. 29.

“’3D’ is a R&B pop track that employs a witty use of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd dimensions to express one’s desire to be connected with someone,” BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement confirming the upcoming song. “Following ‘Seven,’ the new track will showcase Jung Kook’s growth as a solo artist.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.