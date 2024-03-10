Watch: Bowen Yang, Ariana Grande send up musical medley of 'Moulin Rouge'

Bowen Yang sent up the movie musical "Moulin Rouge" on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

March 10 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang and musical guest Ariana Grande hilariously satirized the 2001 tragic movie musical, Moulin Rouge, on this weekend's edition of the sketch-comedy show.

Yang played Christian, Ewan McGregor's penniless writer from the film, which was set in late 19th-century Paris.

Grande played his doomed love interest, the tuberculosis-afflicted prostitute Satine, who was played in the movie by Nicole Kidman, while SNL guest host Josh Brolin popped in briefly to play Zidler, Satine's boss, who was played in the film by Jim Broadbent.

Yang struggled several times not to laugh as his character Christian whisked Grande's Satine around the stage, singing a medley of popular love songs, as well as a few inappropriate classics that were easy to secure the rights to, such as "Happy Birthday" and "The Wheels on the Bus."

Grande's Satine also coughed blood into a handkerchief, which Christian dramatically and accurately noted, "That's 'movie' for dying!"

Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Moulin Rouge is one of the few musicals nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.

The 2024 Oscars ceremony is to take place Sunday.

Josh Brolin arrive on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Warner Bros. "Dune: Part Two" at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on February 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Grande will also soon be seen in her own movie musical based on Broadway's Wicked.

Moulin Rouge (2001) pic.twitter.com/LEOdyQgpUp— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024