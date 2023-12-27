How to Watch ‘Blue Beetle’ At Home: Where to Stream the DC Superhero Movie Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After a few months, Blue Beetle has officially gotten its home streaming debut, flying from the big screen onto your TVs and mobile screens through Prime Video and with a Max subscription. Newly-appointed creative guardian of DC, James Gunn recently said that while the upcoming Superman film is “the first full DCU movie”, that the eponymous beetle Jaime Reyes is officially the first character in his DCEU.

The DC superhero film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and starring Xolo Maridueña in the titular role, was felt as a breath of fresh air in the oversaturated superhero market by reviewers and critics alike. The Blue Beetle’s first comics appearance was in 1939, a year after Action Comics debuted Superman and a few months after Detective Comics gave us Batman. While several different companies have published stories featuring the vigilante character over the years, DC bought the rights to the superhero’s name and eventually rebooted him in 2006 as Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes.

Blue Beetle explores the origins of Reyes, a law college grad who returns to his hometown who gets “bitten” by a high-tech alien creature called the blue Scarab and is then is gifted with an extraterrestrial exoskeleton suit, turning him into the superhero Blue Beetle. The film also packs in stars like George Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine and Harvey Guillén.

If you’re looking to kick off this extended universe with a brand-new DC superhero, here’s where you can watch Blue Beetle online, and how you can stream the film for free.

Where to Watch Blue Beetle Online

Blue Beetle officially became available to stream online back in November, a few months after its premiere — now fans can watch the hit film on Prime Video.

You can buy it digitally on UHD for $19.99 or rent it for $5.99 on Prime Video. After you rent it, you have 48 hours to watch the film. (And if you’re hoping for an at-home DCEU marathon, good news: plenty of DC flicks from Jack Snyder’s Justice League to The Suicide Squad are also now available to buy on Prime Video for as low as $3.99) Watch Blue Beetle on Prime Video and Max.

Can You Watch Blue Beetle for Free?

Potentially, yes. You can stream Blue Beetle for free with these specific deals, even though Max does not currently offer a free trial.

Have a phone plan with AT&T? Many of the AT&T Unlimited Plans include a Max subscription for free. Check here to see if your current AT&T plan qualifies for the Max offer or head to ATT.com to sign-up for a new plan so you can watch Blue Beetle for free.

Cricket Wireless users can get a Max subscription free with Cricket’s $60 monthly plan. The plan gets you unlimited calling, unlimited high-speed data, 15GB of mobile hotspot, plus free Max that you can use to stream Blue Beetle free, along with other DCU movies from the past few years. See the details here.

That said, that could change down the road if Max eventually decides to start up their free trial again. For now, you can always watch Blue Beetle by buying or renting it on Prime Video. It’s also available to stream on Max (formerly known as HBO Max). You can also get a Max add-on directly through your Prime membership. (Test Amazon Prime out with a 30-day free trial.)

Blue Beetle Runtime, Rating, Reviews

Blue Beetle has a runtime of 2 hours and 7 minutes and is rated PG-13. Watch Blue Beetle on Prime Video and Max.

“Blue Beetle isn’t afraid to call out enemies of that culture that don’t exactly come from comic books. The real supervillain here isn’t a power-mad industrialist or a mech-suited killer, but gentrification,” David Fear wrote in Rolling Stone‘s Blue Beetle review, which describes what the filmmakers have done with the saga of Jaime Reyes as “a formula that may save this whole [superhero] genre from simply going down, down, and away.”

Fear continues: “When was the last time you saw a superhero film that indirectly hinted at a character’s Zapatista past and then made it pay off? Or directly name-checks the School of the Americas, our nation’s involvement in South American conflicts, and Guatemalan child soldiers?”

Where to Buy Blue Beetle On DVD And Blu-Ray

Fans can now order Blue Beetle on Blu-ray and DVD on Amazon and Walmart. Retailers currently have Blue Beetle on Blu-ray marked down to as little as $12.99 at the time of publication and $19.96 for the DVD. Buy Blue Beetle on Amazon and Walmart.

