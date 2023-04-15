Watch Blink-182 bring back iconic cover of TLC's 'No Scrubs' at Coachella 2023 reunion show

Blink-182's original trio reunited for their first performance in almost a decade at Coachella on Friday night, and made it look like no time had passed at all.

During their 50-minute set at the Sahara stage of the music festival in Indio, Calif., Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker played their greatest hits and their new single, "Edging," as well as a fan-favorite mash-up. During the band's closing number, "Dammit," they folded in a cover of TLC's 1999 hit "No Scrubs," with DeLonge singing the lyrics as the crowd went wild. Check out a video of the entire performance above.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

Monica Schipper/Getty for Coachella Blink-182's Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge perform at Coachella 2023

It wasn't the first time Blink-182 played the mash-up — it's a fan favorite from past live shows.

Their spot in the lineup was announced only a day before Coachella kicked off, with the festival releasing set times for its first weekend on its official social media account with the caption, "Take off your pants and jacket," referencing Blink's 2001 album of the same name. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the group was listed to play at 6:45 p.m. PT on the Sahara stage on Friday, April 14. The band members also shared the news on their social media accounts. We have no word yet on whether Blink-182 will also play the second weekend of the fest, taking place April 21-23.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

Monica Schipper/Getty for Coachella Blink-182's Mark Hoppus performs at Coachella 2023

The performance — which was also live-streamed for fans not lucky enough to attend the fest in person — marked the first time DeLonge, Hoppus, and Barker played together since DeLonge left Blink in 2015 to study UFOs, write novels, direct movies, and record music with his own band, Angels and Airwaves. Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba stepped in for DeLonge following his departure, recording multiple LPs with the group. Over the summer, Skiba said he was unsure of his current status with them. Blink-182's massive reunion tour was scheduled to begin last month but was postponed when drummer Barker had to have surgery after damaging his hand in rehearsal twice over the course of two weeks.

Hoppus was diagnosed with stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the summer of 2021, but he confirmed that he was cancer-free in September of that same year.

"Chemo to Coachella," Hoppus wrote on Instagram before Friday's set. "Very much in my feelings today. Grateful to be here and excited to play a rock show with my friends tonight."

Watch Blink-182 reunite and perform their cover of "No Scrubs" above.

