Watch Bleachers’ Rousing Performance of ‘Modern Girl’ on ‘Fallon’

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 11 - Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Bleachers stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase their recent single, “Modern Girl.” The band, led by Jack Antonoff , gave an energetic performance of the track complete with horns. The song and its visuals pay tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, as is on display in the clip.

Antonoff also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss producing music for Taylor Swift , including her hit “Cruel Summer,” and his wedding to actress Margaret Qualley. During the interview, Antonoff and Fallon wrote an impromptu song, proving once and for all that Antonoff is a seriously skilled songwriter.

Bleachers released “Modern Girl” in September, marking the band’s first new music in two years. “Modern Girl” also arrived with a music video directed by Alex Lockett, which captured a similarly boisterous performance from the band.

“Modern Girl” is Bleachers’ first new music since 2021, when they released their third album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. It does arrive, however, on the heels of a new live album, Live at Radio City Music Hall, which was released at the end of August and captured Bleachers’ July 2022 concert at the New York City venue. Both Live at Radio City and “Modern Girl” are Bleachers’ first releases since signing to the indie label Dirty Hit, best known as the home of recent Antonoff collaborators, the 1975.

Antonoff has been plenty busy in the two years since Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Along with the 1975, he worked on recent albums from Swift, Lana Del Rey, and even Del Rey’s father, Rob Grant. He also produced Maren Morris’ recent song, “Get the Hell Out of Here.”

