How to watch all the 2018 Best Picture Oscar nominees, from 'Get Out' to 'The Shape of Water'

The Academy Awards are still over a month away, which means you have plenty of time to catch up and watch the nine films nominated for Best Picture. The bad news: If you want to see all of them, you’ll have to leave the house. The good news: Films like The Shape of Water and Phantom Thread were meant to be enjoyed on a big screen — and if you really can’t make it to a theater, you can still watch at least three of the nominees from the comfort of your couch. Here’s a guide to how and where to see every Best Picture contender.

Call Me by Your Name

Director Luca Guadagnino’s sumptuous drama, about an illicit romance between a teenager (Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet) and an older scholar (Armie Hammer) in the Italian countryside in 1983, is now playing in theaters. Visit the website for showtimes.

Darkest Hour

This Joe Wright-directed drama about Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Best Actor nominee Gary Oldman), focusing on his decision to oppose Hitler in the early days of World War II, will be available on digital Feb. 6 and on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 27.

Dunkirk

The evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches at Dunkirk is shown from three perspectives — land, sea, and air — in this World War II action drama, which earned Christopher Nolan his first-ever Best Director nomination. The film is now available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, including a 4K Ultra HD edition for true cinephiles.

Get Out

This razor-witted horror hit, about a young black man (Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya) whose meeting with his white girlfriend’s family takes a dark turn, earned Jordan Peele a rare trifecta of nominations for a first-time director: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. The film is now available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, for which she became the fifth woman ever nominated for Best Director, tells the intimate story of a Sacramento teenager (Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan) and her mother (Best Supporting Actress nominee Laurie Metcalf) during the girl’s senior year of high school in 2002. The comedy is now playing in theaters. Visit the website for showtimes.

Phantom Thread

Best Actor nominee Daniel Day-Lewis plays the role of 1950s dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock, who enters into an unconventional romance with his muse (Vicky Krieps) under the watchful eye of his sister (Best Supporting Actress nominee Lesley Manville) in Best Director nominee Paul Thomas Anderson’s mesmerizing drama. The film is now playing in theaters. Visit the website for showtimes.

The Post

Director Steven Spielberg tells the riveting true story of how Washington Post owner Katharine Graham (Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep) and executive editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) made the decision to publish the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971. The film is now playing in theaters. Visit the website for showtimes.

The Shape of Water

Leading the Oscar nominations this year with 13, Best Director nominee Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy drama about the relationship between a mute maintenance worker (Best Actress nominee Sally Hawkins) and a sea creature (Doug Jones), in a top-secret government facility in the ’60s, is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand goes to disturbing lengths to try to bring her daughter’s killer to justice in Martin McDonagh’s darkly comic drama. The film will be available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD in February; official dates have not been released. Meanwhile, the film is still playing in select theaters. Visit the website for showtimes.

The 90th Academy Awards air March 4 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





