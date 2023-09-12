Come on, Barbie, let's go party: Where to watch the Greta Gerwig blockbuster and more 'Barbie' movies

It may the biggest and buzziest, but this isn't the first time Barbie has graced our screens. (Illustration by Aisha Yousaf for Yahoo; Photo: Everett Collection)

The movie that we’ve all been waiting for (arguably since 1959) has finally arrived on digital: Barbie (2023), directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, strutted its way into theaters with record breaking success to the tune of $1 billion. Now, you can hang out with Barbie from the comfort of your couch. As of today, Barbie is availble to rent or purchase on digital through Prime Video, Apple TV and more platforms.

While the live-action movie version of Mattel's famous toy has been in the works — in some form or another — for 14 years, this isn’t the first time Barbie has appeared in a movie. In fact, animated Barbie has appeared in more than 40 films (and shows) since her 2001 debut in Barbie in the Nutcracker, with a filmography that ranges from fairy tales to Christmas movies to a vlog-style web series.

So before you harness your Ken-ergy, toss on the most Barbie-core outfit in your closet and sit down to stream Barbie (2023), let’s take a stroll down the pink brick road through the timelessly beloved Barbie's lengthy cinematic history. Here’s where to watch all the Barbie movies, including Barbie Princess and the Pauper, Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse and Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses, plus what you need to know about the new Barbie movie.

When does the Barbie movie come out?

Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, premiered Friday, July 21, 2023. Tickets are much easier to track down these days and many theaters are still regularly showing the Barbie movie, so grab yours now!

Barbie is also finally coming to the small screen. As of September 12, you can buy or rent Barbie (2023) on digital on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and more VOD platforms.

How to watch the new Barbie movie?

Barbie (2023) will premiere exclusively in theaters at first, before heading to VOD, and eventually being released on a streaming platform — most likely Warner Bros.’ Max (formerly HBO Max).

How many Barbie movies are there?

The Barbie cinematic universe is wide, with more than 40 animated movies featuring Babrie in some form or another. Early Barbie films cast Barbie the doll as the actress playing another character in what is usually a familiar fairy tale, such as Barbie as Rapunzel or Barbie of Swan Lake. But later films (and web series) see Barbie step into her very own high-heeled shoes to portray herself.

Are the Barbie movies streaming anywhere?

Currently, only the most recent seven Barbie movies are available to stream on Netflix. The other 35 are available to rent or buy through a VOD platform like Amazon or Apple — and some of them are even uploaded free on Barbie’s official YouTube channel.

Barbie Movies on Netflix:

While on a trip to see Ken, Barbie and her sisters discover something magical in the sea in "Barbie: Dolphin Magic." (Photo by: Netflix/Mattel)

Barbie: Mermaid Power

Barbie: Dolphin Magic

Barbie: Princess Adventure

Barbie: Big City Big Dreams

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse

Barbie: Dreamhouse Adventures

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

Barbie: Epic Road Trip

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure

Barbie: Happy Birthday to You

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventure: Go Team Roberts

Barbie: It Takes Two

The top 10 Barbie movies ranked (according to the Rotten Tomatoes audience score):

Barbie and her royal sisters must dance away the dangers threatening their father's kingdom in "Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses." (Photo: Mattel)

1. Barbie Mariposa and the Fairy Princess (2013): 82%

2. Barbie and Her Sisters in a Pony Tale (2013): 79%

3. Barbie and the Secret Door (2014): 78%

4. Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012): 77%

5. Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010): 76%

6. Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008): 76%

7. Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006): 75%

8. Barbie and her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure (2014): 74%

9. Barbie in a Christmas Carol (2008): 68%

10. Barbie in Princess Power (2015): 68%

Where to watch every single Barbie movie

In "Barbie of Swan Lake," Odette faces great challenges after learning her destiny is to become the ruler of the forest.(Photo by: Mattel)

Looking to crush all 43 past Barbie films and shows before going to see the new Barbie? Here’s the full list of every Barbie movie in release order (plus where to watch them):

1. Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001)

2. Barbie as Rapunzel (2002)

3. Barbie of Swan Lake (2003)

4. Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

5. Barbie: Fairytopia (2005)

6. Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus (2005)

7. Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

8. The Barbie Diaries (2006, unavailable for legal streaming in the US)

9. Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)

10. Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007)

11. Barbie as the Island Princess (2007)

12. Barbie: Mariposa (2008)

13. Barbie & the Diamond Castle (2008)

14. Barbie in a Christmas Carol (2008)

15. Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)

16. Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

17. Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010)

18. Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

19. Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2011)

20. Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

21. Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011)

22. Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)

23. Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar (2012)

24. Barbie in the Pink Shoes (2013)

25. Barbie: Mariposa & the Fairy Princess (2013)

26. Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale (2013)

27. Barbie: The Pearl Princess (2014)

28. Barbie and the Secret Door (2014)

29. Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

30. Barbie in Rock ‘n Royals (2015)

31. Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure (2015)

32. Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)

33. Barbie: Star Light Adventure (2016)

34. Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase (2016)

35. Barbie: Video Game Hero (2017)

36. Barbie: Dolphin Magic (2017)

37. Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (2018)

38. Barbie: Princess Adventure (2020)

39. Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

40. Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams (2021)

41. Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)

42. Barbie: Epic Road Trip (2022)

43. Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023)

44. Barbie (2023)