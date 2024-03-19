How to watch ‘The Bachelor’ Women Tell All tonight, juicy spoilers on Joey's pick and more

One of the most intense episodes of “The Bachelor” franchise is here for Joey’s season, and that is the “Women Tell All” episode.

Viewers will see the return of their favorite (and not-so-favorite) women from Season 28. Returners are likely to include Jenn, Lexi, Maria, Sydney, Jess, Lea and Kelsey T.

However, before the drama goes down and the audience gets to hear from the ex-contestants, conversations need to happen and one woman will probably get sent home.

In last week's episode, Kelsey A., Daisy and Rachel talked with the “Golden Bachelor” women Leslie, Sandra and Susan respectively.

Kelsey’s chat left her a bit uneasy and gave her some doubts about her relationship with Joey.

There also were overnight dates last week, and Daisy and Kelsey both got an “I’m falling in love with you” from Joey Graziadei, a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro.

Ready to find out who will get sent home tonight in Episode 10 and what will unfold as the past contestants see Joey again?

How many more episodes of ‘The Bachelor’ are there?

There should be two episodes left in Season 28. Here’s the remaining “Bachelor” 2024 schedule:

Monday, March 18: Season 28, Episode 10 – “The Women Tell All.”

Monday, March 25: Season 28, Episode 11 – Week 10 (Finale).

When is 'The Bachelor' finale 2024?

The finale of "The Bachelor" 2024 is scheduled to air on Monday, March 25.

What time is ‘The Bachelor’ on tonight?

Episode 10 of “The Bachelor” will be on from 7-9 p.m. Arizona time tonight.

How to watch ‘The Bachelor’ tonight?

“The Bachelor” airs on ABC15 in metro Phoenix, or on your local ABC network. You can also watch the episode as it airs on ABC with Hulu + Live TV.

Where can I stream ‘The Bachelor’?

Episode 10 of “The Bachelor” will be available to view on Hulu at 3 a.m. MST on Tuesday, March 19.

Past episodes are available on Hulu if you want to catch up. A subscription to Hulu costs $7.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, students can get Hulu with ads for $1.99 a month and Hulu with no ads costs $17.99 a month.

What happens on ‘The Bachelor’ tonight?

Based on the previews, it seems like Kelsey A. and Joey will finally have a much-needed talk at the beginning of the episode after she leaves him a note.

Following Kelsey’s talk with “Golden Bachelor” runner-up Leslie Fhima where Leslie gives Kelsey a reality check that she might not get picked in the end, Kelsey gets nervous that she’s going to get her heart broken.

Then one woman will go home before leading into the “Women Tell All.”

This is where viewers will hear from some of the villains and favorites of Season 28, including Jenn, Lexi, Maria, Sydney, Jess, Lea and Kelsey T.

Joey will also be there to have conversations with the women and discuss how they ended things.

Who was eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’?

There have been 29 eliminations during “The Bachelor” 2024 so far. Here’s everyone who was sent packing in Season 28:

Chandler Dewgard, Week 1

Kayla Rodgers, Week 1

Kyra Brusch, Week 1

Lanie Latsios, Week 1

Nat Crepeau, Week 1

Sam Hale, Week 1

Taylah Jackson, Week 1

Zoe Antona, Week 1

Sandra Rabadi, Week 1

Samantha Washington, Week 1

Lauren Hollinger, (self-eliminated) Week 2

Erika Cardenas, Week 2

Marlena Haddad, Week 2

Taylor Wiens, Week 2

Chrissa Perez, Week 3

Evalin Clark, Week 3

Starr Skyler, Week 3

Sydney Gordon, (eliminated on two-on-one date) Week 4

Edwina Dorbor, Week 4

Allison Hollinger, Week 4

Madina Alam, Week 5

Autumn Waggoner, Week 5

Jess Edwards, Week 6

Katelyn DeBacker, Week 6

Lea Cayanan, Week 6

Lexi Young, (self-eliminated) Week 6

Kelsey Toussant, Week 7

Jenn Tran, Week 7

Maria Georgas, Week 8

Who is left in ‘The Bachelor’

Ahead of Episode 10, the final three women in Joey’s season of “The Bachelor” 2024 are:

Daisy Kent

Kelsey Anderson

Rachel Nance

Maria ‘The Bachelor’ 2024

Fan favorite Maria Georgas is set to be on the “Women Tell All” episode of Season 28 of “The Bachelor.”

Based on the previews, it looks like she and Joey will talk about what could have been and the chemistry they had.

Maria is a 29-year-old executive assistant from Ontario, Canada.

Throughout the season, Maria dealt with a lot of hate from fellow cast members including Sydney, Lea and Jess. It got to the point where she was put on a two-on-one date with Sydney and Joey had to pick between the two.

In the end, he ended chose Maria, going on a luxurious one-on-one date with her in Episode 6 and visiting her hometown and family in Episode 8.

Maria was sent home after the hometowns visit when she couldn’t express her feelings for Joey in time.

Who is the next ‘Bachelorette’?

ABC has not confirmed who the lead for Season 21 of “The Bachelorette” will be. Viewers will probably find out during Joey’s finale or soon after.

The fan favorites for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” are Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent and Jenn Tran.

But Daisy is still on "The Bachelor," so her future with Joey is still up in the air.

Who did Joey pick on ‘The Bachelor’?

Skip this section if you do not want "Bachelor" spoilers.

Rachel is not a part of Joey’s final two, according to Reality Steve.

Meaning that she will most likely go home ahead of the “Women Tell All” segment of the show and will be present during the conversation with Joey.

Joey’s final two are Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

The winner of “The Bachelor” 2024 is Kelsey A. The 25-year-old junior project manager from Louisiana is engaged to Joey and has been since the end of filming.

The ending that the show is promoting is that Daisy realizes she is not the one Joey wants to be with. She tells Kelsey A. this before the final rose ceremony, Reality Steve shared on Instagram.

On the day of the rose ceremony, Daisy meets up with Joey, shares that she knows it’s not her and leaves.

The exact details of her final conversation remain to be seen.

Reach the reporter at dina.kaur@arizonarepublic.com. Follow @dina_kaur on X, formerly known as Twitter.

