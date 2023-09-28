The calendar may say it's fall, but for Bachelor Nation, things are just starting to heat up. A new season of Bachelor in Paradise is finally here, and considering Brayden Bowers — the biggest villain from Charity Lawson's Bachelorette season — is hitting the beach, it'll definitely be worth watching. Jesse Palmer returns as the BIP host alongside everyone's favorite dreamy bartender, Wells Adams. Between The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Thursday nights are about to be totally dominated by the Bachelor franchise.

Here’s what you need to know about the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, including how to watch, when to watch, who will be on this season of BIP and more.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise without cable:

Stream 'Bachelor in Paradise' the next day Hulu (ad-supported) $8 at Hulu

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, Sling

What is Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise rounds up past competitors from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and whisks them away to, well, paradise (AKA a beach house in Mexico). There, contestants are free to mingle and fall in love as they please.

What time is the Bachelor in Paradise premiere tonight?

Bachelor in Paradise will air right after The Golden Bachelor, starting at 9 p.m. ET. The two-hour episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays from 9-11 p.m. and stream the following day on Hulu.

Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise live

Can you watch Bachelor in Paradise online? Do you need ABC to watch Bachelor in Paradise live? Where is Bachelor in Paradise streaming? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the crossover Bachelor spinoff in 2023.

To watch new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise live on Thursday nights, you’ll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as Hulu’s live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Bachelor in Paradise contestants:

So far, there are 18 contestants on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise — and more may be announced along the way. Here's who is confirmed to be competing on BIP:

The Bachelor Season 26 and The Bachelorette Season 19: Rachel Recchia

The Bachelor Season 26: Samantha “Sam” Jeffries

The Bachelor Season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8: Eliza Isichei

The Bachelor Season 27: Greer Blitzer

The Bachelor Season 27: Jessica “Jess” Girod

The Bachelor Season 27: Mercedes Northup

The Bachelor Season 27: Kylee Russell

The Bachelor Season 27: Katherine "Kat" Izzo

The Bachelor Season 27: Olivia Lewis

The Bachelor Season 27: Brooklyn Willie

The Bachelor Season 27: Catherine “Cat” Wong

The Bachelorette Seasons 16 and 17: Blake Moynes

The Bachelorette Season 18: Will Urena

The Bachelorette Season 20: Brayden Bowers

The Bachelorette Season 20: Aaron Bryant

The Bachelorette Season 20: Peter Cappio

The Bachelorette Season 20: Sean McLaughlin

The Bachelorette Season 20: Aaron Schwartzman

How many Bachelor couples are still together?

Unfortunately, despite the show’s sole purpose being for contestants to find love, not many Bachelor Nation couples have managed to make it long term. The ones that are still together definitely live in infamy for Bachelor Nation.

As of 2022, only nine couples who met during The Bachelor or Bachelorette process were still together.

Bachelorette couples that are still together:

Trista and Ryan Sutter (Season 1)

Desiree and Chris Siegfried (Season 9)

JoJo and Jordan Rodgers (Season 12)

Rachel and Bryan Abasolo (Season 13)

Bachelor couples that are still together:

Jason and Molly Mesnick (Season 13)

Sean and Catherine Lowe (Season 17)

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk (Season 22)

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell (Season 25)