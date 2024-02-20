How to Watch the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup is here, bringing together the best national women’s soccer teams across the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football. For the 20-day event, countries like the United States, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Canada and more will participate in the international soccer tournament for a chance to hoist the Gold Cup.

This is the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup, with 12 countries in total taking part in the competition (eight CONCACAF representatives and four guests from South America). This year’s matches will take place in the U.S., across three cities: Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

You can watch the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Paramount+, which is also available as an add-on at Prime Video. If you want to watch the Women’s Gold Cup on TV, you’ll need a smart TV that can stream content from the Paramount+ app. The CONCACAF W Gold Cup is not airing on TV on traditional cable.

How to Watch 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup Online

As mentioned above, the best way to watch the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup online is by streaming it on Paramount+. You can stream the soccer matches online free too, as Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch the opening group stage of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup online for free.

Keep reading below to find out how to watch the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Paramount+ and stream the women’s soccer match online without traditional cable.

BEST FOR PARAMOUNT NETWORK CONTENT

Paramount+

Packages from $5.99 per month

Paramount+ has a livestream of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, and you can watch the matches for free when you sign up for a seven-day free trial.



Afterwards, you can either cancel the streaming service altogether or you can keep watching the women’s soccer matches on Paramount+ for $5.99 per month for the basic ad-supported plan. If you want to go ad-free, the Paramount+ with Showtime package is $11.99 per month. Meanwhile, you can save 16 percent on your Paramount+ subscription when you sign up for an annual package ($60 or $120 per year, respectively).



Subscriptions come with access to thousands of hours of movies and TV series, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, South Park: The Streaming Wars, the entire Star Trek franchise, Yellowstone prequel show 1883 and more.

BEST FOR AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS

Paramount+ on Prime Video

$11.99 per month plus Prime or Prime Video subscription fees

Paramount+ is also available as an add-on channel on Prime Video. Amazon Prime members and new subscribers can get a free seven-day trial for Paramount+ on Prime Video ($14.99 per month for the standalone service); after that, it auto-renews at $11.99 per month in addition to the Prime or Prime Video membership fees.



Not a Prime member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all that Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video; fast same-, next-, or two-day free shipping; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events — like Prime Day and Black Friday — and more.

How to Watch 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup With Cable

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup also broadcasts on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. You can watch on CBSSports.com, or the CBS Sports mobile app.

Where to Buy 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup Tickets Online

Want to watch the game in person? You can find last-minute tickets for the CONCACAF W Gold Cup at StubHub, GameTime and Ticketmaster, as well as CONCACAF.com for more info. Ticket prices vary, depending on the city and where you’d like to sit in the stadium.

Some of the best deals on last-minute CONCACAF W Gold Cup tickets are at SeatGeek when you use The Hollywood Reporter‘s exclusive promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

CONCACAF W Gold Cup Schedule

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup matches begin with the Group Stage, which runs from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28. The quarterfinals take place from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3 followed by the semifinals on Mar. 6 and the CONCACAF W Gold Cup final on Mar. 10.

The U.S. and Canada are the favorites, with both predicted to have a good chance at winning the tournament. The women’s teams from Brazil, Colombia and Costa Rica could also have a shot at the finals.

Watch the CONCACAF W Gold Cup soccer tournament now on Paramount+.

