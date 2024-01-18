How to Watch the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Online

The nominees for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards are set to be revealed on Thursday, with Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir — both former BAFTA Rising Star nominees — making the announcement at 12 p.m. U.K. time (4 a.m. PT) from the British Academy’s headquarters in London. They will also be livestreamed on BAFTA’s YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter) channels.

Following the nominations, film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Zainab Jiwa will then host a takeover of BAFTA’s TikTok channel to discuss the selections.

Earlier this month, BAFTA unveiled its longlists from the first round of voting across all categories, with “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” jointly in the lead after being named in 15 categories. The three films were closely followed by “Poor Things” with 14, “Maestro” with “12” and “Saltburn” with 11. “The Zone of Interest” and “All of Us Strangers” were both named in 10 categories, “Wonka” in eight, “How to Have Sex” in six and “Rye Lane” in five.

The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 18 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and will be broadcast exclusively in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. In addition, the BAFTA Film Awards will be available across BritBox International in US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, South Africa and Australia, with more international broadcasters to be confirmed.

“Doctor Who” star David Tennant will be on hosting duties for the first time.

Watch the BAFTA Film Awards nominations below.

