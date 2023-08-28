How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Tennis Championships Without Cable



This story was created in paid partnership with Sling TV.



Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe, Aryna Sabalenka and defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are among the tennis stars who will compete for the Grand Slam title at the 2023 U.S. Open. The tennis championship takes place from Monday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 10, and one of the best ways to watch the tournament without cable is with Sling.

More from The Hollywood Reporter



This year’s U.S. Open will be broadcast live in the U.S. on ESPN, and cord-cutters can stream the tournament online on ESPN+, which is also available as part of the Disney+ Bundle. Those who want to watch in person still have time to buy individual tickets to the day and night matches as well as packages online at GameTime, SeatGeek, StubHub, TicketLiquidator, Ticketmaster and VividSeats.



For home viewers who want to watch the 2023 U.S. Open without cable, one of the easiest ways to stream the tennis tournament is with Sling. Keep reading to find out more about the live TV streaming service, the match schedule and more.

2023 U.S. Open: When and Where to Watch Online



The 2023 U.S. Open Tennis Championships takes place from Monday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 10. The singles and doubles matches are from Aug. 28-Sept. 4, and the Round of 16 begins Sept. 3. The women’s and men’s quarterfinals start on Sept. 5, the women’s semifinals are on Sept. 7 and the men’s semifinals are on Sept. 8. The women’s and men’s finals are on Sept. 9 and 10, respectively.



Those who want to cut the cord can watch the tournament via a live TV streaming service such as Sling, which carries ESPN on its Sling Orange and Orange & Blue plans. The Orange package starts at $40 per month and the Orange & Blue tier is $60 monthly, but Sling has a new deal that gets subscribers their first month for half off.



Sports superfans can save even more with Sling’s Season Pass subscription, which starts at $199 for five months of Sling’s Blue, Orange or Orange & Blue tiers plus the Sports Extra package. The plans offer some of the best ways to watch tennis, NFL and college football without cable; learn more here.

Sling TV Subscription

Price: $40 $20

Buy Now



Both Sling’s Orange and Orange & Blue plans let you stream the 2023 U.S. Open live on ESPN, and the packages include more than 30 other live news, entertainment and sports channels. You also get up to 50 hours of digital video recording (DVR) storage to record the tournament and watch the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on demand.



The Orange tier lets you stream on one device, while the Orange & Blue option includes streaming on up to four devices, so everyone at home can stream the tennis matches together.

2023 U.S. Open: Tournament Schedule



The 2023 U.S. Open tournaments will take place at Arthur Ashe, Louis Armstrong and Grandstand Stadiums at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Match schedules will be released the day prior to play. We’ve listed the tournament schedule below in PT and ET; for the schedule of play, practice schedule, scores and more, check out the U.S. Open’s website.



Monday, Aug. 28

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 1

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 1



Tuesday, Aug. 29

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 1

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 1



Wednesday, Aug. 30

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 2; women’s and men’s doubles, round 1

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 2



Thursday, Aug. 31

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 2; women’s and men’s doubles, round 1

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 2



Friday, Sept. 1

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 3; women’s and men’s doubles, round 2

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 3



Saturday, Sept. 2

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 3; women’s and men’s doubles, round 2

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, round 3



Sunday, Sept. 3

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s and men’s singles, Round of 16; women’s and men’s doubles, round 3

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s Round of 16



Monday, Sept. 4

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s and men’s Round of 16; women’s and men’s doubles, round 3

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s Round of 16



Tuesday, Sept. 5

9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s quarterfinals and doubles quarterfinals; women’s, men’s and quad wheelchair singles, round 1

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s quarterfinals



Wednesday, Sept. 6

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Women’s doubles quarterfinals; women’s, men’s and quad wheelchair singles quarterfinals

9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s quarterfinals

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s and men’s quarterfinals



Thursday, Sept. 7

8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET Men’s doubles semifinals; women’s, men’s and quad wheelchair doubles semifinals

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Women’s semifinals



Friday, Sept. 8

9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET Men’s double final (or mixed doubles final); women’s doubles semifinals; women’s, men’s and quad wheelchair singles semifinals

12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET Men’s semifinals

4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Men’s semifinals



Saturday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET Men’s double final (or men’s doubles final); women’s, men’s and quad wheelchair doubles finals

1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET Women’s final



Sunday, Sept. 10

9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET Women’s, men’s and quad wheelchair singles finals

10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET Women’s doubles final

1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET Men’s final

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.