Washington State's road tilt with Arizona State gets kickoff time, TV assignment

Oct. 16—PULLMAN — Washington State will be playing under the lights on Halloween weekend.

WSU's road game against Arizona State (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) on Oct. 28 will kick off at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network, the conference announced Monday.

The Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) will be going for their second straight win in Tempe, following their 34-21 victory in 2021. They also took down the Sun Devils last year in Pullman, 28-18.

WSU gets No. 9 Oregon at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday in Eugene. That game will be broadcast by ABC.