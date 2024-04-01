Wash. Teacher Avoids Jail Time After Sexually Abusing Teen in Her Home While Husband Was on Hunting Trip

McKenna Kindred, 25, was sentenced to two years of probation for having sex with a 17-year-old student, authorities said

KXLY 4 News Now/ Youtube McKenna Kindred

A Washington State high school teacher was sentenced to 24 months of probation for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy at her house while her husband was on a hunting trip, according to reports.



McKenna Kindred, 25, of Liberty Lake, was initially charged with first-degree sexual misconduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, court documents show, KXLY reported.



In a plea deal with prosecutors, the former Central Valley High School teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to amended charges of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, The Spokesman-Review reports.



In exchange, she received no jail time, The Spokesman-Review reports.



She was ordered to pay $700 in fines and fees and must register as a sex offender for 10 years, The Spokesman-Review reports.



"I know this past year has been incredibly difficult for all involved,” Kindred said in court Thursday, KHQ reports. “As a result of my actions, I've lost my career, valuable friendships, freedoms and have let down countless people who placed their trust in me. My mental health has also significantly been affected by this event. I am deeply ashamed of the pain I have caused.”



The abuse came to light in Dec. 2022 when students told school officials they believed Kindred was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, The Spokesman-Review reports.



The students said the 17-year–old was messaging Kindred on Instagram, court documents show, KXLY reports. The students told officials the teen was “defensive” when they asked him about it, court documents state, The Spokesman-Review reports.



Photos of messages were sent to the investigating deputy, including "we almost got caught," "when other girls talk about you in my class I could feel myself getting mad," and "I really like being touched by you,” KXLY reported.

Around that same time, on Dec. 1, 2022, Kindred notified the principal, assistant principal and a school resource officer that she was being harassed online by someone accusing her of engaging in inappropriate relationships with students, KXLY reported, citing court documents.

In the ensuing investigation, a student told a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy that Kindred invited a 17-year-old boy to her house while her husband was on a hunting trip in mid-November 2022, court documents show, KXLY reported.

The boy’s mother told investigators that her son had a sexual relationship with Kindred, court documents state, The Spokesman-Review reports.

When questioned by authorities, the boy told them he began communicating with Kindred on Instagram in June 2022, court documents state, The Spokesman-Review reports. He told them they had sex at her house, the newspaper reports.



In court on Thursday, the boy’s mother called Kindred’s behavior “predatory” and an “abuse of power,” The Spokesman-Review reports. She said Kindred started to groom him when he was 16.

Kindred resigned last year, The Spokesman-Review reports. She has been out on bond since her arrest.

Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



