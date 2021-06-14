Wasabi the Pekingese wins Best in Show at Westminster and viewers are shocked

A Pekingese was crowned Best in Show Sunday for just the 5th time in the 145 year history of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show , and his name is Wasabi. Despite going up against a Samoyed named Striker and a handful of other popular breeds like an Old English Sheepdog, a French Bulldog, a German Shorthaired Pointer and a Whippet, Wasabi was the last pup standing.

“He is just a wonderful dog and he's made correctly,” David Fitzpatrick, Wasabi’s owner and hander, siad. “He has showmanship. He fits the breed standard. He has that little extra something, that little sparkle that sets a dog apart.”

A Whippet named Bourbon earned second place honors, and he will actually be taking home some serious bragging rights as well. And that’s because Bourbon’s handler, Cheslie Pickett Smithey, is married to Justin Smithey, the handler for Matthew the French Bulldog who was also vying for the crown. No doubt making for some interesting dinner conversation the night before.