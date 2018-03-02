Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway get second chance at presenting Best Picture Oscar

Despite reading out entirely the wrong movie last year, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are to get a second chance at presenting the award for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars.

According to TMZ, the pair turned up for the show’s rehearsal at the Dolby Theater yesterday, and went through their lines twice.

Dunaway reportedly said “Presenting is better the second time around,” while Beatty quipped, “The winner is Gone with the Wind.”

Though now their lines have been revealed, perhaps they’ll have to rehearse new ones before Sunday.

TMZ also revealed last year that Dunaway and Beatty rowed over who would get to read out the winner, with Dunaway even refusing to rehearse at the same time as Beatty, so hopefully that’s all behind them too.

The pair’s appearance on stage last year became historic for all the wrong reasons.

View photos

(Credit: Getty Images)

Having been given the wrong envelope, and after some visible confusion, Dunaway eventually read out the wrong winner – La La Land – when in fact, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight had won the biggest award of the evening.

The confusion was cleared up, but only after the cast and crew of La La Land had already arrived on stage, along with staff from PriceWaterhouseCoopers who were desperately trying to remedy the situation.

It later emerged that PwC’s Oscars liaison Brian Cullinan had taken his eye off the ball – he had been tweeting and posting pictures to Instagram throughout the evening – and given a duplicate envelope for the Best Actress award, which went to Emma Stone for La La Land, to Dunaway and Beatty.

Having retained the job of counting up the votes and organising the winner’s envelopes this year, the company announced in January that it had put new rules in place to ensure the same gaffe can never happen again.

The 2018 Oscars happen this Sunday (March 4) in Los Angeles.

Read more

How to watch the 2018 Oscars

Pepper spray to be given away in Oscar goodie bags

6 shocking Oscar 2018 upsets that could happen



