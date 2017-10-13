Warner Bros. Standing By ‘Justice League’s Jason Momoa After Apology For Rape Joke

As the industry expresses its outrage against sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, social media has dug up footage of Aquaman and Justice League actor Jason Momoa making a joking reference to rape six years ago during a Comic-Con Game of Thrones panel. The actor quickly apologized on Instagram last night and we hear that there are no plans by Warner Bros. to hide the actor during any upcoming Justice League promotional appearances or interviews.

Essentially, Momoa made a joke, and wrote his mea culpa on his own, an apology that we hear studio insiders are standing by.

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry. I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said,” wrote Momoa on Instagram.

In regards to Momoa’s original joke at Comic-Con during the Game of Thrones panel he said, “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.” It was that clip that went viral.

tw: rape a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017





Momoa previously told the New York Post about his discomfort in shooting the rape scenes with his onscreen wife Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

“I’m raping Emilia [Clarke, who plays Daenerys]. I love her, but I’m hurting her and she’s crying. We could have made it longer, but you get the idea,” said Momoa, “I’m not a rapist! I prefer my women to enjoy sex … Just do whatever your woman wants, and you’ll be fine.”

