Warner Bros. Discovery Becomes First Hollywood Conglomerate to Turn Full-Year Streaming Profit, Hitting $103M

Warner Bros. Discovery has become the first Hollywood conglomerate to turn a streaming profit for a full year. For the year 2023, the company, led by CEO David Zaslav, reported a streaming profit of $103 million, compared with a loss of nearly $2.1 billion for all of 2022.

During the fourth quarter, the streaming segment at WBD posted a loss of $55 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), compared with a year-ago loss of $217 million. Streaming segment revenue continued to grow, helped by subscriber price increases and higher advertising revenue, driven by Max U.S. ad-lite subscriber gains.

The company had improved its streaming bottom line throughout two of the first three quarters of 2023. In the first quarter, it had swung to a $50 million profit from a year-ago loss of $654 million. In the second quarter, its streaming loss narrowed to $3 million compared with a bigger year-earlier loss. And in the third quarter, its $111 million streaming profit compared with a $634 million loss a year earlier.

All in all, WBD had entered fourth-quarter earnings season as the only Hollywood giant approaching a profitable year in streaming. Over the first nine months of this year, it had swung from a loss of $1.85 billion for the January-to-September 2022 period to a $158 million profit for the first three quarters of 2023, saying it would break even or even post a profit for all of 2023.

WBD on Friday also gave an update on its global streaming subscriber base, which had ended the third quarter at 95.1 million, down from 95.8 million in the second quarter. The company ended 2023 with a total of 97.7 million streaming subscribers. “Total DTC subscribers were 97.7 million which included 1.3 million subscribers from our acquisition of BluTV,” WBD said. “Excluding BluTV and TNT Sports Chile, subscribers increased by 0.5 million.”

With Netflix being profitable and being seen by some as the king of streaming, Wall Street has been looking for Hollywood conglomerates to make their streaming businesses profitable after an initial focus on subscriber growth.

WBD on Friday also posted free cash flow, a key performance metric for management, for its fourth quarter that pushed its full-year 2023 figure above its guidance target.

The company also achieved its year-end goal for debt reduction. Its net leverage ratio, defined as total debt divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of adjusted EBITDA, came in at 3.9 times as of the end of 2023. WBD had targeted ending the year at four times or below.

WBD, however, also continued to struggle with a weaker advertising market in the fourth, just like its peers, with ad revenue in its networks segment dropping 12 percent, or 14 percent when excluding foreign exchange impacts.

And its studios segment reported an earnings miss amid difficult year-over-year comparisons, the impact of the dual Hollywood strikes and the fact that the company released more movies in the fourth quarter than in the year-ago period, meaning higher marketing costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the unit fell 30 percent.

