Want some winter holiday cheer? Here are some family-friendly events in North Jersey

The winter holiday season is upon us! Celebrate the season with these family-friendly events in North Jersey.

Bergen County

Glen Rock

The annual tree lighting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25, outside Kilroy's Wonder Market at the top of Rock Road. Join neighbors, friends, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Snowy for the annual event, planned and funded by the independent, all-volunteer Christmas Tree Committee. Toys will be collected for the toy drive.

Santa Paws is offering a free photo op from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9. Santa is ready to pose for family photos (with or without humans) at the Glen Rock NJ Dog Park, 350 Doremus Ave., behind the recycling center.

Hackensack

The Annual Tree Lighting Celebration at the Green will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at 10 Bergen County Plaza. There will be a special appearance by Santa Claus, refreshments, traditional Victorian carolers, performances by the cast of "The Christmas Caper," and the Hackensack High School choir.

Hillsdale

Celebrate Hillsdale Recreation's annual Holiday in Veteran's Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4. Celebrate with the lighting of the Christmas tree and Hanukkah menorah. Music, doughnuts, coffee, hot chocolate and holiday treats will be provided. Plus a special visitor will arrive. This event is open to all Hillsdale residents. The rain/snow date is Dec. 6.

Ho-Ho-Kus

The annual tree lighting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

The tree lighting will be held on from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1.

Old Tappan

Have breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Firehouse, 227 Old Tappan Road.

Ice skaters use the open air ice rink during Winter Wonderland at Van Saun Park in Paramus, NJ on Friday, November, 25, 2022.

Paramus

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland returns to Van Saun County Park with open air ice skating, ice bumper cars, a heated hospitality tent, games, activities, food trucks, an indoor/outdoor beer and wine garden, live holiday music, and rides on the iconic carousel. Nov. 24 through Jan. 1. Hours of operation are 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. The ice rink will be open for skating from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays. Closed on Christmas. All access price (admission, skating and carousel) is $20; general admission $10.

Let it GLOW! A Holiday Lantern Spectacular at the Bergen County Zoo through Jan. 14, featuring traditional Chinese lanterns with a modern twist, including hand-painted structures that celebrate culture, animals, and the warmth of the holidays. The event also has train rides and fire pits, and there will be s’mores kits available in the gift shop. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed on Christmas; Open every day from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Adults $18; children $9.

Park Ridge

Park Ridge Recreation presents the 2023 Annual Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Depot Square by the train station. The rain date is Dec. 9. Meet Frosty and friends. Music by PRHS Band. Hot chocolate and surprises. Kids can get a free raffle ticket to try to light up Frosty and the tree and win a prize, too. Cookies compliments of Il Freno Espresso Bar, popcorn compliments of Vozza Agency and Wells Architecture, goodies provided by Lightbridge Academy. Bring a non-perishable food item for the Tri-Boro Food Pantry. Call 201-573-1800 ext. 521 with any questions.

Ridgewood

The tree lighting will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1. The lighting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Broad Street and there will be smores and firepits in Memorial Park.

Rochelle Park

The tree lighting will be 7 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The rain date is Dec. 2.

Rutherford

The Holiday Tree Lighting & Winter Wonderland will be 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Lincoln Park, 6 Highland Cross.

Westwood

The 2023 Home for the Holidays Parade will be 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2.

At 5 p.m. Dec. 10, Valley Chabad presents the menorah lighting at the Westwood Train Station at Broadway and Third Avenue.

Wyckoff

The Menorah Lighting & Celebration will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Essex County

Montclair

The Township will host its annual holiday tree lighting at Church Street Plaza on Nov. 30, with holiday music and activities for kids. Activities start at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6. There will be special appearances by the Montclair Community Band, the ringing of the holiday song bells, and a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus. Other attractions include photos inside a giant snow globe, the holiday magic show, and a gingerbread slide inflatable.

Children play in the 'snow' during the Montclair tree lighting in Montclair on Friday December 7, 2018.

Nutley

On Nov. 24, Santa arrives at the Nutley High School Park Oval. Gates open at 1 p.m. Santa arrives at 2 p.m.

The Holiday Christmas Tree Lighting will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3, at John H. Walker Middle School, 325 Franklin Ave.

Verona

From noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2, the 26th Annual Fair in the Square, a festival for Verona and its surrounding communities, will celebrate the holiday season with crafters, vendors, entertainment and activities for all. The event will take place at Verona Town Hall, 600 Bloomfield Ave. Food and beverages will be sold. Santa will make his arrival and the will oversee the traditional tree lighting. Write to media@veronanj.org for information.

Morris County

Butler

The Holiday Park Lighting Ceremony will be 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Butler Park.

Lincoln Park

Winter Wonderland at the Lake is 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

Passaic County

Bloomingdale

Local crafters and food trucks will be featured at the 2nd Annual Holiday Vendor Fair and Toy Drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at Fireman's Hall, 97 Hamburg Turnpike. Bring an unwrapped toy for admission. Take a photo with Santa! Reach out to bbcocommunity.org@gmail.com with any questions.

The Holiday Stroll in the Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sloan Park on Main Street will include s'mores, hot chocolate, Santa, Victorian carolers, horse and carriage rides, and more.

Clifton

The city will have four Christmas tree lightings. First, both the Botany Village and Lakeview lightings will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Sullivan Square, and the corner of Lakeview and Merselis avenues. Then, the Athenia Business Association lights the tree at Richardson Scale Park from 5 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Finally, City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave., lights the tree 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

None other than Santa himself pushed the plunger to light the Christmas Tree at Belleville High School.

Start your holiday season with music at the free Clifton Community Band's "Snowflakes & Sleigh Rides" Concert, directed by Robert D. Morgan, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Clifton High School, 333 Colfax Ave.

The Recreation Department presents Candyland from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave. There will be a train ride, candy cane hunt, rides, a visit from Santa, letters to Santa, crafts, games, hot cocoa and cookies, firepits, food for purchase and more. $8 in advance; $11 (cash only) at the event. Everyone ages 3 and up must have a ticket, with wristband pick-up upon arrival at the event. Purchase advance tickets at cliftonrec.com or at the office, 900 Clifton Ave., second floor. Online registration closes on Dec. 7. Call 973-470-5680 for weather related updates. For information about the event, call 973-470-5956.

The City Hall menorah lighting will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

Hawthorne

The Borough Tree Lighting & Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Borough Hall, 445 Lafayette Ave.

Totowa

The Friends of the Totowa Library are running a bus trip on Nov. 30 to see "Christmas at the Playhouse", the new musical written just for the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse. The luncheon includes your choice of lunch from the menu and a buffet of desserts. A boutique shop is also available. $120 payable to the Friends of the Totowa Library. Call 973-790-3265 or stop by the library to reserve a spot. The bust departs the library's back parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Nonrefundable if your seat can't be filled.

The Board of Recreation, Mayor and Council presents the annual tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, with a special appearance by Disney characters for photo ops, and hot chocolate provided by Cyndia's.

Spread holiday cheer at the Third Annual Christmas Caroling Around the Borough Trolley Ride on Dec. 17 at your choice of 6, 7 or 8 p.m. Trolley pickup is in the parking lot behind the library. Trolleys are limited to 28 people. Register at parksrec.egov.com/totowa. Contact recreation director Mark Monteyne at 201-803-6111.

Wayne

Ride with Santa on the Santa Train, boarding Car 5 at the Transit Center, Route 23 southbound and West Belt Parkway, at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9 for ages 3 and up. All passengers will be treated to a round trip train ride lasting approximately an hour, with musicians, costumed characters, Mrs. Claus and the opportunity to meet Santa, from whom children will receive a small gift. Non-perishable food donations are being collected for the Wayne Interfaith Network Food Pantry. Registration is open for township residents and opens 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 for non-residents. All registration closes on Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. Space is limited to 45 participants. $25; free for children under 2 who ride on a ticketed adult's lap.

