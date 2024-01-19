Want to read Colleen Hoover’s books? Here’s where to start.

Chances are you’ve heard of Colleen Hoover. She wrote six of the top 10 best-selling books in 2022 — and took home the number one spot on the list. “CoHo” as her fans call her, has become a mega-hit in the bookish sphere thanks to BookTok. So, what’s all the buzz about?

“[Hoover’s] a good ‘gateway’ into reading,” says Kaitlyn Craig, an employee at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati, Ohio, and who has read all of Hoover’s books. “She’s very fast-paced and it’s very easy to get into her books,” she explains, “They’re good if you’re in a book slump, or if you’re not necessarily a reader.” Craig’s co-worker Olivia Walker adds to this notion, saying that Hoover became famous for getting people back into reading during the pandemic with her accessible books that appeal mainly to young women.

If you want to get into Hoover's works, we’ll go over the “need-to-knows” about her books and which ones to start with.

What genre does Colleen Hoover write?

Hoover writes contemporary romance novels and young adult fiction books as well as psychological thriller. But be aware: Her books don’t always neatly fit into their genre. According to CNN, romance novels have a “happily ever after” or “happy for now” ending, which isn’t the case for some of Hoover’s books. Critics also argue that Hoover’s stories aren’t fulfilling or empowering—descriptors that many expect for stories in the romance genre. This has led some readers to be disappointed. But given Hoover’s success, others clearly aren’t bothered.

What is Colleen Hoover’s best-selling book?

Hoover’s best-selling book is “It Ends with Us.” The novel, which was published in 2016, has sold over four million copies and was the best-selling book of 2022, per Publishers Weekly. “It Ends with Us,” tells the story of the female protagonist Lily Bloom, whose relationship with a man named Ryle becomes increasingly complicated when Lily’s first love Atlas reenters the picture. According to AARP, the book — which explores themes of physical, emotional and sexual abuse — is loosely based on “Hoover’s experience seeing her mother grappling with domestic violence.”

"It Ends with Us" is also coming out as a movie in June, starring Blake Lively.

Can a 14-year-old read “It Ends with Us?”

Both Craig and Walker caution young readers against Hoover’s best-seller because of these heavy themes and how they are depicted. “I think that there are books that a 14-year-old can read that cover those themes,” says Walker “but I don’t think Colleen Hoover does it in a clear enough way that clearly denotes ‘This is not okay.’”

She adds, “I think you have to be a very mature reader to read this book and understand what Hoover probably meant … for the message to be.”

What is Colleen Hoover's most romantic book?

Which book is considered the “most romantic” is subjective, but the experts do have some thoughts. Walker points to “November 9” as a “fun romance.” Craig suggests “It Ends with Us” as particularly romantic because it plays on the trope of reconnecting with your true love. In an article for Vulture, Hoover chooses “All Your Perfects” as her most romantic book.

Still interested in picking up one of Hoover’s books? If so, here’s where experts recommend you start:

What Colleen Hoover book do you read first?

Craig recommends starting with the most popular titles. She describes “It Ends with Us” as a great book to introduce people to Hoover. “I think that the characters are very interesting and it sucks you in. It’s almost like brain candy,” she says. Hoover’s second and third most popular titles in 2022 were the psychological thriller “Verity” and “It Starts with Us,” which is a sequel to “It Ends with Us.”

In what order should I read Colleen Hoover’s books?

Hoover mostly writes stand-alone novels. So, for the most part, you can read them in any order that you want. If you still want some guidance, Craig recommends “starting with the more popular ones, and then from there looking into which synopses speak to you the most.” You can also check out various online rankings of her books. There’s this list from Glamour, which ranks Hoover’s novels according to their ratings on the book website Goodreads.

Key Takeaway – You’ve heard of Colleen Hoover, and now you know what all the hype is about. With over books 20 to choose from, there are many chances for you to be converted into a “CoHort.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What are Colleen Hoover's best books?