Want to take in a Broadway show this holiday season? How to get discounted tickets

Securing Broadway tickets can come with a hefty price tag. The good news is that there are discounted Broadway tickets everywhere, you just have to find them.

Here's how you can get your hands on affordable Broadway show tickets this season:

TKTS

TKTS sells same-day and next-day tickets for a discounted price at their Times Square booth, as well as at their second location in Lincoln Square. Usually, you can get tickets for as much as 50% off, and you can see what tickets are available in real time online.

TKTS also offers a 7-Day Fast Pass, where returning customers can visit the booth within seven days of their last TKTS purchase without waiting in the regular ticket line. Bring your TKTS ticket stub or physical receipt, and a representative will put you in the priority line.

TDF

TDF — the company that operates the TKTS discount ticket booths — offers its own TDF memberships for deals on Broadway and Off-Broadway tickets.

Yearly memberships are typically $42 for eligible individuals, including students, school staff, union members, retirees and members of the armed forces or veterans, among others. Tickets for available performances cost anywhere from $11 to $59.50, and can be purchased online days and sometimes weeks in advance.

TodayTix, Playbill and TheaterMania

TodayTix, Playbill and TheaterMania are three sites that offer discounted tickets for Broadway shows.

Prices vary by show and the types of seats in the theater, and each website offers a different selection of shows.

Lottery tickets

You can also opt to enter for lottery tickets to a show. Offered through the show's website, you can submit your name and email address for a chance to be selected for a number of discounted next-day show tickets. After the deadline for submissions has ended, winners are chosen and notified by email, but there's a tight deadline to claim the tickets if chosen. Seats may also vary, and you often will not know your seats until you arrive at the theater to pick up your tickets.

Broadway Direct, Lucky Seat and TodayTix all offer their own Broadway ticket lotteries.

Rush tickets

Another alternative is rush tickets, which are typically sold the morning of a performance in-person at the box office or through a virtual rush queue. These are a limited number of deeply discounted tickets that are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Not every show offers rush tickets, so make sure you know which ones do, as well as what time the sales start and whether they're in-person or online. TodayTix also offers their own same-day Rush tickets.

A glimpse of the Broadway musical, "SIX."

Standing Room Only tickets

The cheapest way to see a Broadway show is through Standing Room Only tickets. Typically offered for popular shows that have sold-out performances, these tickets allow ticket holders to watch a show by standing in a designated spot — typically in the back or on the sides of the theater — for a deeply discounted rate.

Standing Room Only tickets are typically sold at the box office on the day of the performance, but the times sales open varies depending on the show. Because these tickets are first-come, first-served, make sure you know when they'll be sold so you can arrive early.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Discount Broadway show tickets: Our guide to getting them