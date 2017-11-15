Wands at the ready: first teaser image and release date for Fantastic Beasts 2

JK Rowling’s Potterverse prequel ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ is set to continue in one year’s time.

A tweet at the official Fantastic Beasts Twitter page confirmed that the second film in the series, whose title has not been announced at present, will open on 16 November 2018 – two days earlier than originally announced.

Accompanying this post is a photo of two familiar-looking wands (hint: one of them is the Elder Wand, a very significant implement in the Potterverse) and the promise of more information, or some sort of ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ reveal on Thursday.

Directed by David Yates (veteran of the last four ‘Harry Potter’ films) and written by JK Rowling in her first screenplay, 2016’s ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ follows Eddie Redmayne as the wizard Newt Scamander, a ‘magizoologist’ researching the book of the title in 1926 New York.

The prequel made a staggering $814 million worldwide, and also became the first Potterverse film to bag an Academy Award, for costume design. A further four films in the series are planned.

Not much has been revealed about the second ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film, although we know it will be set in Paris and will see the return of the key players from the first film, including Johnny Depp, who briefly appeared as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald.

The sequel will also build up links with the Potter world by introducing Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore. It has also been revealed that Nicolas Flamel, the alchemist referred to at length in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ will appear, played by Brontis Jodorowsky.

Also returning from the original ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ are Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Zoe Kravitz, whilst newcomers to the cast include Jessica Williams.

