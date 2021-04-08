  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Walter Olkewicz, 'Twin Peaks' actor and 'Seinfeld' cable guy, dies at 72

Maureen Lee Lenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Walter Olkewicz, the veteran character actor known for his work on TV series including Twin Peaks, Grace Under Fire, and Seinfeld, has died at 72.

His son Zak Olkewicz, a screenwriter, confirmed to EW that his father passed away Tuesday morning. "He was a good man who pushed his love for creativity and the arts into everything he did," he said in a statement. "He handed that passion down to me, and I look forward to passing it on to the grandchildren he loved so much."

Olkewicz was perhaps most beloved by audiences for his work in the Twin Peaks universe. He played bartender and croupier Jacques Renault on the original series, which ran from 1990 to 1991, and reprised the role in the 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Olkewicz made his final screen appearance in the role in 2017, as part of the Showtime revival. It marked his first role in nearly 15 years.

He was also familiar to TV viewers for his portrayal of oil refinery worker Dougie Boudreau on the ABC sitcom Grace Under Fire. He recurred in the role for the show's first four seasons. And Seinfeld obsessives will recognize Olkewicz as Nick the cable guy, from the 1996 episode "The Cadillac."

  Warner Bros. Television / courtesy Everett Collection Walter Olkewicz in 'Wizards and Warriors'     

Olkewicz was born May 14, 1948, in Bayonne, N.J. He made his screen debut in 1976's Futureworld and landed a more featured role in Steven Spielberg's 1979 war comedy 1941.

From then on, he worked steadily in film and television through the late '90s, when health complications prevented him from appearing on screen. Other notable film credits included Making the Grade, The Big Picture, Stuart Saves His Family, Par 6, and The Client.

But Olkewicz was most prolific in television. He had recurring roles on many short-lived series, including The Last Resort, Wizards and Warriors, Partners in Crime, and Dolly Parton's 1987-88 ABC variety show, Dolly.

He also made memorable guest appearances on shows such as Who's The Boss?, Night Court, Cheers, Taxi, Barney Miller, Married… With Children, Moonlighting, L.A. Law, The Rockford Files, Newhart, ER, Family Ties, Dharma & Greg, and Murder, She Wrote.

Oklewicz is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

Related content:

Recommended Stories

  • Walter Olkewicz Dies: Character Actor In ‘Twin Peaks’ And ‘Grace Under Fire’ Was 72

    Walter Olkewicz, a versatile character actor with a range from Seinfeld to Twin Peaks and beyond, died Tuesday in Reseda, CA after a long battle with infections. He was 72 and his death was confirmed by his son, screenwriter Zak Olkewicz. Olkewicz’s long career started in the 1970s and ran through 2017, when ill health […]

  • Walter Olkewicz, actor who starred in 'Twin Peaks,' 'Grace Under Fire,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 72

    Walter Olkewicz starred as sleazy bartender and croupier Jacques Renault in "Twin Peaks;" appeared in a famous "Seinfeld" and "Grace Under Fire."

  • My cat went bananas for this best-selling catnip toy—and it's on sale for just $5!

    "This toy made my cat lose their mind," says one of more than 12,000 five-star Amazon reviewers.

  • Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction

    A rare poster for the 1965 James Bond film "Thunderball" is headed for auction on Friday - and expected to go under the hammer for up to $16,000. The highlight of an online sale of Bond memorabilia, the Advance British Quad poster has four panels depicting the suave 007 agent, then played by Scottish actor Sean Connery, fighting villains or surrounded by scantily clad women. Measuring 30 by 40 inches, the linen-backed poster was designed to be cut into four, according to British auctioneer Ewbank's, which anticipates it fetching between 8,000 and 12,000 pounds (around $11,000 - $16,500).

  • London Stock Exchange investigating Refinitiv data outage

    LONDON (Reuters) -The London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday it was investigating a lengthy outage at its newly-acquired Refinitiv market data unit. The outage at Refinitiv's Eikon platform for market prices began around 0730 GMT. "We're aware of an issue disrupting our service to customers," LSEG said in a statement.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • Naomi Watts to Star in ‘Goodnight Mommy’ English Remake at Amazon

    Naomi Watts will star in an English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy,” the Austrian cult horror film from 2014, with the remake is set up at Amazon Studios. Watts will also executive produce the film and star in the film that will be directed by Matt Sobel (“Take Me To The River”) from a script by Kyle Warren. “Goodnight Mommy” follows twin brothers who, when sent to stay with their mother, are surprised to find her swathed in bandages from a recent procedure. As her behavior grows increasingly erratic and unusual, the twins become convinced she is an imposter. Their suspicion sets off a roller-coaster of emotional mind games and misunderstandings between mother and her children that eventually explodes with irreparable and heartbreaking consequences. Also Read: How 'Penguin Bloom' Stars Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln Transformed Into 'Soulmates' for Film (Video) The psychological thriller was directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz and was also Austria’s submission to the Oscar race for Best Foreign Language Film. The remake rights were acquired by Playtime and the project was developed with Animal Kingdom. Amazon Studios will be financing and releasing worldwide. Watts will also executive produce the “Goodnight Mommy” remake, as will the original film’s directors Fiala and Franz. “My favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist’s journey,” Sobel said in a statement. “In our re-imagining of ‘Goodnight Mommy,’ fear of abandonment — and the dreadful realization that those close to us may not be who they seem — create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center. I can’t wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts.” Also Read: Why HBO Chose 'House of the Dragon' Over Scrapped 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Starring Naomi Watts Watts most recently starred in Netflix’s “Penguin Bloom” and in Hulu’s “Boss Level” with Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson. She’ll next star in Phillip Noyce’s “Lakewood” and is currently filming the thriller “Infinite Storm” for Bleecker Street, and she is a producer on both films. Watts is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Sobel is represented by WME, Cinetic Media and Sloane Offer Weber Dern. Franz and Fiala are represented by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Kyle Warren is represented by Writ Large. Variety first reported the news. Read original story Naomi Watts to Star in ‘Goodnight Mommy’ English Remake at Amazon At TheWrap

  • James Johnson with a block vs the Atlanta Hawks

    James Johnson (New Orleans Pelicans) with a block vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/06/2021

  • See All of the Adorable Photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

    Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank — who announced that they were expecting in September 2020 — welcomed their first child together, a boy, on Feb. 9, 2021. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th&nbsp;February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

  • Netflix Drops New Trailer for Superhero Family Drama ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

    Show based on comic book series of the same name stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, and Andrew Horton

  • Don't tell your cable company, but this antenna can save you a bundle—and it's 60 percent off

    Add over-the-air options to your streaming selection with this fantastic deal.

  • Animal expert Jack Hanna has dementia, 'no longer able to travel and work in the same way'

    Hanna made regular TV appearances on the "Late Show With David Letterman" and many other shows.

  • Madness frontman Suggs talks bonkers lost sitcom, how they could have been the new Monkees and their songs' hidden meaning

    "Margaret Thatcher was a Martian and she got flown back to Mars, and we were going to take over the Parliament. We had a lot of funny stories to tell," Suggs says of the shelved sitcom pilot that could've been must-TV see.

  • Joe Biden launches crack down on 'ghost guns' following mass shootings

    Joe Biden is to unveil a new crackdown on "ghost guns" aimed at reducing shootings in the United States. The US president has come under increasing pressure from his own Democratic party in recent days to to act, following mass killings in Colorado, Georgia and California. Mr Biden will also announce the nomination of David Chipman, a gun-control proponent, to head the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a central agency in the fight against gun violence. A senior US official said Mr Biden would be issuing six measures "to address the gun-violence health epidemic." That included a proposed new rule to "stop proliferation of ghost guns" - firearms sold as kits and built at home. The official said the homemade weapons are especially of concern because when found at crime scenes "they cannot be traced." Other measures included ordering the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking in the United States since 2000.

  • Philippine leader cancels address as coronavirus spreads among staff

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte cancelled a weekly televised address and meeting with his coronavirus task force on Wednesday, following dozens of COVID-19 cases among his staff and security detail, government officials said. The Philippines is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals in the capital overwhelmed amid record daily infections, while authorities face delays in delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. "The physical safety of the president remains our utmost concern," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

  • Former Vice President Mike Pence memoir set for 2023 release

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has a book deal. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana Governor’s office and as Vice President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Simon & Schuster to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC.”

  • Caitlyn Jenner’s Family Could Make Her Political Ambitions Hard to Ignore

    With the presidential election behind us, all eyes are turning to California, with Governor Gavin Newsom facing a recall. That means that plenty of opponents from the Republican Party are lining up to possibly take the Democrat’s seat. That might not seem like anything outside the political norm, but there’s a very familiar reality show […]

  • Former Columbus Zoo Director Jack Hanna, 74, Diagnosed with Dementia, Family Shares in Letter

    Jack Hanna, also known as "Jungle Jack," became one of the most notable animal experts in the U.S. beginning in the 1980s as the director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

  • The Latest: 11 new COVID-19 cases in China's lone outbreak

    VACCINES: More than 108.3 million people, or 32.6% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The decision came after the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots.

  • Alabama RB Najee’ Harris doesn’t think much of Todd McShay’s opinion

    Alabama running back Najee' Harris had some choice words for ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay