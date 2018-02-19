Walt Disney explains origin of 'Lady and the Tramp,' with exclusive archival video

Hot on the heels of Valentine’s Day, Disney is set to add Lady and the Tramp to its Signature Collection, which will provide fans with three different ways to watch the 1955 cartoon classic — as well as an enormous assortment of special features covering virtually every aspect of its production and history. Anyone who enjoys sharing spaghetti with a loved one will no doubt find it an irresistible release, and ahead of its bow, we have an exclusive sneak peek at one of the extras that will help make this a must-have for Disney die-hards — namely, a clip featuring Walt Disney himself talking about the origins of the animated classic.

In the above video excerpt, Walt explains that Lady and the Tramp came about when, after having dreamed up Lady, he read his friend and collaborator Ward Greene’s story Happy Dan, the Whistling Dog. Suggesting that his Lady should meet Greene’s independent pup — who had no sole master, and wouldn’t wear any human’s collar — Walt thus conceived of the basic premise for what would become the beloved animated feature. And if hearing the Mouse House mastermind speak about the movie isn’t exciting enough, this clip also provides quick glimpses of his notes, as well as early sketches and animation featuring both canine stars.

Disney’s upcoming Lady and the Tramp Signature Collection release will let viewers watch the film in its original theatrical version, via a sing-along mode and with audio reenactments of Walt’s story sessions. There were also be a selection of behind-the-scenes featurettes and three never-seen deleted scenes.

Lady and the Tramp Signature Collection is available Tuesday on digital and Feb. 27 on Blu-ray.

