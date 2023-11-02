Walt Disney Animation Studios Staffers Vote To Unionize With Animation Guild

Production workers at Walt Disney Animation Studios have gone union.

Eligible staffers at the toon studio voted overwhelmingly to be represented by IATSE and the Animation Guild for collective bargaining. The latter, IATSE Local 839, said the vote was 93% “yes” on an eye-catching 96% turnout. Only five members voted no.

The union will rep about five dozen production coordinators, production managers and production supervisors. The staffers revealed their intent to unionize back in March.

Overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, the Disney Animation Studios election began in mid-October via secret mail-in ballot, and the results were revealed today. Other workers including managers, confidential employees, guards, and supervisors are not part of the deal.

Congratulations to the production workers at Disney Feature Animation! Today, they voted in an election to be represented by @IATSE and TAG. With 96% voter turnout, 93% voted yes!!! Let's celebrate! pic.twitter.com/OwDWDIkBA1 — The Animation Guild // #WeAre839 (@animationguild) November 1, 2023

The vote follows recent successful unionize efforts by VFX workers at Disney corporate sibling Marvel Studios and production workers at Nickelodeon.

