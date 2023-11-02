Walt Disney Animation Studios Staffers Vote To Unionize With Animation Guild
Production workers at Walt Disney Animation Studios have gone union.
Eligible staffers at the toon studio voted overwhelmingly to be represented by IATSE and the Animation Guild for collective bargaining. The latter, IATSE Local 839, said the vote was 93% “yes” on an eye-catching 96% turnout. Only five members voted no.
More from Deadline
In “Historic First,” Marvel Studios VFX Workers Vote Unanimously To Unionize With IATSE
Nickelodeon Production Workers Vote To Unionize With The Animation Guild
IATSE, Teamsters, WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hold Food Distribution Event For Workers Impacted By Strikes
The union will rep about five dozen production coordinators, production managers and production supervisors. The staffers revealed their intent to unionize back in March.
Overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, the Disney Animation Studios election began in mid-October via secret mail-in ballot, and the results were revealed today. Other workers including managers, confidential employees, guards, and supervisors are not part of the deal.
Congratulations to the production workers at Disney Feature Animation! Today, they voted in an election to be represented by @IATSE and TAG. With 96% voter turnout, 93% voted yes!!! Let's celebrate! pic.twitter.com/OwDWDIkBA1
— The Animation Guild // #WeAre839 (@animationguild) November 1, 2023
The vote follows recent successful unionize efforts by VFX workers at Disney corporate sibling Marvel Studios and production workers at Nickelodeon.
Best of Deadline
SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.