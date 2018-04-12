Walking Dead star reveals huge Negan season 9 spoiler?

From Digital Spy

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Walking Dead's season eight finale based on the events in the comics.

The season-long war between Rick Grimes and Negan appears to be coming to an end with this week's The Walking Dead season finale hinting at the final battle.

It seems a sure thing that Rick (being the 'hero') will emerge as the victor. But the big question going into the climactic episode is whether or not he will spare or kill Negan.

Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been promoting the movie Rampage alongside Dwayne Johnson lately.

And with The Walking Dead likely to start filming its ninth season in the next few weeks (season eight production began in late April last year), there is one detail about Jeffrey that stands out in particular.









Look at that beard!

It is impressive for sure, but the fact that the actor is growing it out suggests a comics storyline will be adapted for TV.

In the comics, Rick and Negan have an extremely physical brawl at the end of the all-out war. Rick beats Negan, but instead of killing his nemesis, it is revealed after a time jump that he has locked Negan up in a makeshift jail cell in Alexandria.

Because a significant amount of time has elapsed, he looks like this: