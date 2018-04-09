Walking Dead star explains character's dramatic fate

From Digital Spy

The all-out war claimed another casualty in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season eight, as Negan showed who's boss.

In a dramatic episode, the Saviors leader killed his unpredictable lieutenant Simon in a one-versus-one, no weapons fight to the death to determine the group's leadership.

Steven Ogg, who played Simon for two seasons, said that despite his character undermining Negan's orders on multiple occasions (including what happened at Oceanside), he was actually showing respect to Negan by having their brutal brawl.

"It was sort of reciprocating that respect in a sense," he told TheWrap. "[He's like], 'We're gonna go at it hand-to-hand. If you beat me, you beat me. If I beat you, I beat you'.

"So that was sort of Simon's thinking, that he was ready to go on his own terms with his own sense of honour or whatever one wants to call it."

To Simon, he had been growing disillusioned with Negan's leadership and wanted to take action.

A few episodes ago, for example, Simon took control of the Saviors group attacking Hilltop rather than searching for Negan, who was in danger.

"I don't think it's necessarily like a power thing with Simon or like he's got to take over from Negan," Ogg explained. "I don't think it was that. It's just he stepped up and decided to do things his way."