The Walking Dead season 8 finale: Showrunner reveals deleted scenes

The Walking Dead’s eighth season has wrapped, the war between Rick and Negan finally coming to an end (for now).

The hour-long finale featured some massive scenes, the Saviours being betrayed and the future of the show hinted at.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Scott Gimple revealed some of the scenes that failed to make the final cut.

“There was some really cool stuff with Negan at the Sanctuary sort of addressing the troops and seeing some of his own conflicts about what they’re facing,” he told the publication.

“There was a lovely exchange between Rick, Michonne, and Maggie that was about the future. There was some great stuff [we had to cut] but I would say not only for time but also for flow.”

Gimple – who will no longer serve as showrunner post season eight, instead overseeing the whole Walking Dead TV franchise – added that the scenes may feature on the DVD.

During the same interview, Gimple spoke about season nine, which will premiere later this year. Read our review of the season finale here.