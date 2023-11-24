The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Teaser

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is an upcoming American post-apocalyptic television series created by Scott M. Gimple and Danai Gurira for AMC. It is set after the conclusion of the original The Walking Dead series, with Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising their roles. The Ones Who Live will be the sixth spin-off and overall seventh television series in The Walking Dead franchise. It is scheduled to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

