The Walking Dead: Chandler Riggs' dad rips AMC and showrunner over that shocking reveal

The Walking Dead‘s latest shocking twist didn’t just leave fans wondering, “WTF,” but also the father of star Chandler Riggs.

Sunday’s midseason finale ended with Riggs’ Carl Grimes revealing that he had been bitten by a walker, which means his death is soon to follow. February’s midseason premiere will now serve as the presumptive final episode for one of the AMC hit’s few remaining original stars.

In an interview with EW, Riggs said learning of the decision “was quite the shocker,” adding that it was “devastating.” The 18-year-old actor’s father shared his own take in a since-deleted Facebook comment, where he ripped both AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple.

Deleted Facebook post from Chandler Riggs’ dad. Wow... Carl was supposed to be around until the end. #TWD pic.twitter.com/gpwPbhannp — #TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) December 11, 2017

The Walking Dead returns to AMC in February.