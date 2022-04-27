'Walker' star Jared Padalecki shares health update after serious car accident

Jared Padalecki is "on the mend" after being in a serious car accident.

The 39-year-old star of Walker, and formerly Supernatural, shared a health update on social media Wednesday.

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week."

The actor, who was pictured with his 5-year-old daughter Odette, added, "I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."

Jensen Ackles shared news of Padalecki's "very bad car accident" at a Supernatural fan event in New Jersey over the weekend.

Ackles asked fans to keep Padalecki "in your thoughts," explaining, "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

He said the good news was at that point Padalecki was "at home recovering, which the fact that he's not even in the hospital right now is blowing my mind, because I saw the car." Also, there were "no fatalities."

However, "That airbag packs a punch," Ackles said. "He [said], 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.' But he is doing okay, and he's moving around. But, yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident."

Padalecki now stars in the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, which shoots in Austin, where he resides with wife, actress Genevieve Padalecki, and their three children.