'Walk Like a Panther': Official trailer

p>Could this do for wrestling what 'The Full Monty' did for stripping?



WALK LIKE A PANTHER revolves around a group of ‘80s wrestlers who are forced to don the lycra one last time when their beloved local pub is threatened by closure. Led by father-son duo, Mark (Graham) and Trevor Bolton (Johns), this unlikely bunch of underdog heroes sets out to save their community, rekindling old friendships and family ties along the way.





The ensemble British cast also includes Sue Johnston (“Downton Abbey,” “The Royle Family”), Lindsey Coulson (“EastEnders,” “The Level”), Julian Sands (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, “Crooked House”), Jason Flemyng (upcoming Mystery of the Iron Mask: Journey to China, Snatch), Stephen Tompkinson (“Wild at Heart”, “DCI Banks”), Michael Socha (“This is England ‘90,” “Once Upon a Time”) and hip hop artist/poet Scroobius Pip (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Taboo”).





WALK LIKE A PANTHER is directed by Dan Cadan, making his feature film debut from his own original screenplay.





The soundtrack has been produced and composed by Guy Chambers and features a new version of ‘Walk Like a Panther’ by Rick Astley along with music from artists including Adam & The Ants, The Coral, The Housemartins, Kasabian, Lightning Seeds, Miles Kane and Spandau Ballet.

In cinemas 9 March.










