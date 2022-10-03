New 'Wakanda Forever' trailer reveals a longer look at the new Black Panther

The king is dead: long live Black Panther. The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirms that Wakanda's ruler, T'Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), has gone to his great reward, despite a fan movement to see the role recast. And it also offers us our best look yet at the newest version of the fictional African nation's protector... although the identity of the person behind the mask has yet to be disclosed. (Watch the trailer above.)

There's a new Black Panther in town in the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Photo: Marvel Studios/YouTube)

Where the first Wakanda Forever teaser was a mood piece, the updated version offers a better sense of the film's plot, which pits the suddenly leader-less Wakanda against a variety of rival nations, including the underwater civilization, Talocan, ruled by the god-king Namor (Tenoch Huerta). And Namor — a Marvel Comics mainstay who is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut at last — is certainly given a royal introduction, leading his army in a sustained attack on the surface world.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios)

With T'Challa gone, Wakanda's main line of defense is held by the warrior women in his life, including Dora Milaje leader Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), as well as his mother and sister, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri (Letitia Wright). It's widely suspected that Shuri will be the one showing her claws as the new Black Panther, although director Ryan Coogler made sure not to provide any hints in his new interview with Entertainment Weekly. (For the record, Shuri has donned the costume in the pages of the Black Panther comic.)

"The film deals with a lot of things, but one of them is foils — people who exist in contrast, but there's a thread of similarity," Coogler remarks. "In this film, we get to see Shuri meet someone who has some things in common with her, but is also very, very different."

That "someone" who Coogler refers to is none other than Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a young inventor who becomes Ironheart — the next generation of Iron Man. We see that transformation happen in the trailer, as Williams takes flight in suit of armor that features Tony Stark's familiar "heads up" display. And this isn't a solo flight: Ironheart is getting her own Disney+ series in 2023 that will continue to build out her world.

In his EW interview, the director confesses that his original conception for a Black Panther sequel had to be completely revamped after Boseman's passing. That process became an exercise in expressing collective grief through art. "I started to come up with a film that had elements of the film that we had just finished writing, but also applied the themes that the people who were hurting just as much as me could actually perform and execute and come out on the other side whole."

Marvel fans on Twitter are already full of emotion — and theories — after watching the latest trailer.

This looks hella sick!! Can’t wait to see Riri Williams! And are they really going to make Shuri the new Black Panther?? https://t.co/taTD9UqkNK — Playmaker08 🇵🇪🇺🇸⚽️⭐️⭐️ (@playmaker9208) October 3, 2022

The amount of guys who are triggered by Shuri being black panther now is wildly alarming. It’s comic accurate, and marvel is trying to honor Chadwick’s legacy by not recasting. This isn’t going woke or putting men down. Namor (a guy) will be the best part regardless. Sheesh. — AK (@CaptainKirsch12) October 3, 2022

i want nakia to be the new black panther so bad but all these tech stuffs… it’s 100% shuri i want to kms https://t.co/lmvmzqrW4b — claire (saw loona) ☁️ (@sempiternels) October 3, 2022

Also, really hope the new Panther is Okoye rather than Shuri. Would be a nice swerve from the comics, and Danai Gurira SCREAMS "leading actor" for Black Panther 3. — Matt Kamen (@MattKamen) October 3, 2022

New #WakandaForever trailer is up!!!!



It’s very clear Shuri is the new Black Panther, I’m down for it.



Can’t wait to see Namor & Ironheart too. https://t.co/zM1vuK9kHz — Jeff Rothman 🌻🏒⚾️ (@amazingjr87) October 3, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres Nov. 11 in theaters