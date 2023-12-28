Waka Flocka Shares His Experience Learning About The Deaf Community
Waka Flocka has gained new insight about the deaf community after mistaking an ASL interpreter for an overzealous concert-goer.
The rapper recently spoke with HipHopDX about his experience learning about the deaf community, which began after acknowledging his inaccurate assumption. “[I realized it was a sign language interpreter] right after the concert,” the Atlanta rep recalled, revealing that he’s working on various projects with the hearing-impaired.
“Yo, shout out to the deaf community as well man. We actually got a movie coming in the ESPY Awards. We definitely got some sh*t coming. I love that community, by the way. Because that community taught me a lot. Now I know how to get around people that speak other languages.”
He continued, “I understand if it’s negative or positive because conversation vibrate. So if somebody’s conversation make me feel woozy, I know it ain’t for me. I don’t have to look funny. So I learned a lot from that community off vibes and everything else.”
Waka then admitted to previously being unaware that ASL interpreters are present at most rap shows, and has a newfound appreciation for their presence and service. “I always wondered, like, why the front two to four rows of every festival be lit,” he also noted.
“They be lit as f**k, but nobody know by law you supposed to have that for the [deaf] community – so they going off vibrations! That’s why they moving! Oh, I definitely fell in love.”
See Waka Flocka speak on his relationship with the deaf community below.
