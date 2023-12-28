Waka Flocka Shares His Experience Learning About The Deaf Community

Waka Flocka has gained new insight about the deaf community after mistaking an ASL interpreter for an overzealous concert-goer.

The rapper recently spoke with HipHopDX about his experience learning about the deaf community, which began after acknowledging his inaccurate assumption. “[I realized it was a sign language interpreter] right after the concert,” the Atlanta rep recalled, revealing that he’s working on various projects with the hearing-impaired.

Waka Flocka At Party

“Yo, shout out to the deaf community as well man. We actually got a movie coming in the ESPY Awards. We definitely got some sh*t coming. I love that community, by the way. Because that community taught me a lot. Now I know how to get around people that speak other languages.”

He continued, “I understand if it’s negative or positive because conversation vibrate. So if somebody’s conversation make me feel woozy, I know it ain’t for me. I don’t have to look funny. So I learned a lot from that community off vibes and everything else.”

Waka Flocka Performing At Concert

Waka then admitted to previously being unaware that ASL interpreters are present at most rap shows, and has a newfound appreciation for their presence and service. “I always wondered, like, why the front two to four rows of every festival be lit,” he also noted.

“They be lit as f**k, but nobody know by law you supposed to have that for the [deaf] community – so they going off vibrations! That’s why they moving! Oh, I definitely fell in love.”

See Waka Flocka speak on his relationship with the deaf community below.

