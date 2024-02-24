Waitress: The Musical (Australia Trailer 1)
Waitress: The Musical is a Tony-nominated Broadway hit, featuring Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a skilled pie maker in a loveless marriage. When a baking contest offers a chance at escape, Jenna fights to rediscover herself. With the help of her fellow waitresses and a surprise romance, she finds the courage to pursue her dreams. This film celebrates friendship, dreams, chosen family, and the beauty of a well-baked pie.