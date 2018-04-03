We could be waiting a while for Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek', says Zachary Quinto

Talk of a Quentin Tarantino-penned instalment in the Star Trek universe could be a tad premature, according to Zachary Quinto.

The actor who plays Spock in the rebooted series, has said that while there is a project on the table from the luminary behind Pulp Fiction and Django Unchanined, its one of a number of possibilities.

“All of us are really excited about the idea of working with Quentin on a Trek film, but I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung… are writing a script and there are another set of writers writing a script,” he told Entertainment Tonight in Canada.

“So I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

That’s three potential Star Trek scripts in the offing, then.

It came up back in December last year that Tarantino, a long-time Trek fan, had formulated a ‘great idea’ for a new movie, and approached Abrams and Paramount about it.

However, what level of involvement he would have in the project should it go ahead would be unclear.

He’s currently casting his next movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for Sony Pictures, a period piece set to the backdrop of the Manson murders, set to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Whatever the case, the Star Trek series could do with a shot in the arm.

The last movie, Star Trek Beyond, was a box office disappointment, earning $343 million worldwide, considerably less than a blockbuster of its stature should be pulling in.

Simon Pegg, who co-wrote it, recently said that he blamed its failure on ‘poor marketing’.

“I think it was poorly marketed to be honest,” he told Geek Exchange.

“If you look at a film like Suicide Squad, that was around for such a long time before it finally came out and people were so aware of it.

“Whereas with Star Trek Beyond, it was left too late before they started their marketing push.

“It still did great business, but it was disappointing compared to Into Darkness.”

A new Star Trek movie is likely arriving some time in 2019, according to reports.

