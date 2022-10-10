Wait, Did Madonna Just Come Out as Gay? (Video)

Madonna had the internet buzzing Sunday after she posted a video on TikTok that led her fans to ask, “Did she just come out as gay?”

It’s easy to understand why, exactly, they wondered that. The video shows the pink-haired, eyebrow-bleached superstar dressed in all white, standing in front of a wall of mirrors. In her hands, she stretches out a pair of lace fuchsia panties. Across the bottom of the frame, the words, “If I miss, I’m Gay!”

She wads up the panties and tosses them. The camera pans around to show them flying across the room, missing the trash can by a few feet. She stands looking into the camera. With one hand on her hip, she shrugs, throws an arm into the air and spins around.

You can watch the video in the clip below.

Those on social media didn’t really know what to make of it. Responses went from “Happy tweet of the day, Madonna is Gay” to “your [sic] full of crap” to no big surprise here.

“Oh wow what a surprise who knew?… said No one ever,” wrote one Twitter user. “Once again Madona [sic] picks a current issue in the news that will keep her in the news and in the public eye until the next new thing comes along.”

“So your gay now? Your full of crap!” wrote another. “Your problem is you can’t handle being out of the spotlight so you invent a story to make yourself seem important again. What a joke!”

It’s not really the first time she’s had people curious about her sexual preference. Back in 2003, she kissed Christina Aguilera and locked lips – and tongues – with Britney Spears during a performance at the VMAs. She later said she was merely passing the Queen of Pop torch.

But she has also famously been romantically involved with male stars the likes of Dennis Rodham, Vanilla Ice and Michael Jackson. There were also two marriages (Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie), as well as numerous rumors about flings with other famous names.

The Advocate dubbed her “the greatest gay icon.” Ari Karpel wrote, “For the gay men who were there in the beginning, when she was shaking it on the dance floors of New York City, the men who reveled in her early hits, Madonna was the ultimate expression of in-your-face sexuality. She was self-possessed and uninhibited. She dressed up for the party, and she took it all off for the after-party.”

And, he continued, “In the midst of the AIDS crisis, when fear was rampant and gay men were dying at a horrifying rate, Madonna was among the first to take a stand, to say, as she did in the tour documentary ‘Truth or Dare,’ that it’s OK to be a gay man who is openly sexual.”

