Wabash native, Michael Palascak, performs his stand-up comedy routine at the Palais Royale

SOUTH BEND — Comedian Michael Palascak performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the the Palais Royale, 105 W. Colfax Ave.

Palascak grew up in Wabash, Ind., and now lives in Los Angeles.

On TV, he has appeared on “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” Comedy Central’s “The Half Hour” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” among other shows.

He also was a Top 5 finalist on the ninth season of “Last Comic Standing.”

Palascak’s CDs include his debut, “Job Opening,” and the recent “The Internet Live.”

He also has a new stand-up special on the Dry Bar app, “1984,” and he appears on the YouTube-streaming National Lampoon series “The Bright Side,” where he takes a positive stance on a negative topic streaming on YouTube.

Tickets are $43.50-$28.50.

For more information, call 574-235-9190 or visit morriscenter.org.

