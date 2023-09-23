VSU presents 2023 Excellence Awards to distinguished faculty, staff

Sep. 23—VALDOSTA — Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, recently honored five faculty members and two staff members with a 2023 Presidential Excellence Award.

The Presidential Excellence Award for faculty is an annual tradition at VSU, one that recognizes the diverse talents and contributions of the university's innovative and active faculty. Awards are given for excellence in teaching, research, service, online teaching, and scholarship of teaching and learning. The winners are:

—Evelyn Davis-Walker, Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching

The Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching recognizes a faculty member who employs innovative teaching strategies and demonstrates a strong commitment to student success. Davis-Walker joined the faculty of VSU's College of the Arts in 2016 and currently serves as an associate professor of graphic design in the Department of Art and Design.

—Dr. José A. Vélez-Marulanda, Presidential Excellence Award for Research

The Presidential Excellence Award for Research recognizes a faculty member with a strong record of creative scholarship. Vélez-Marulanda joined the faculty of VSU's College of Science and Mathematics in 2010 as an assistant professor in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Physics. He was promoted to full professor in 2020.

—Sarah Wildes Arnett, Presidential Excellence Award for Service

The Presidential Excellence Award for Service recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a strong and consistent commitment to service at VSU and to the community. Arnett joined the faculty of VSU's College of the Arts in 2012 and currently serves as professor of dance and interim head of the Department of Communication Arts.

—Dr. Victoria Russell, Presidential Excellence Award for The Scholarship of Teaching and Learning

The Presidential Excellence Award for The Scholarship of Teaching and Learning recognizes a faculty member who produces innovative scholarly work on the science of teaching and learning and regularly contributes new knowledge on the subject. Russell joined the VSU faculty in 2010 and currently serves as a professor in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. She primarily teaches courses in Foreign Language Education and English for Speakers of Other Languages at the master's degree level, but she also teaches Spanish online at the bachelor's degree level.

—Dr. Colette Drouillard, Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching

The Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates a strong commitment to quality online teaching and learning, employs innovative online teaching practices, and develops rapport with individual learners in and beyond the virtual classroom. Drouillard joined the faculty of VSU's James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services in 2010 and currently serves as an associate professor in the Department of Library and Information Studies.

The Presidential Excellence Award for staff is also an annual tradition at VSU, one that recognizes the high standards of service, initiative, reliability, professional attitude, exemplary job performance, and leadership of the university's dedicated staff. The winners are:

—Sandra Y. G. Jones, Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff

Jones joined the VSU staff in 2016 and currently serves as deputy chief officer of student engagement, a role that requires her to oversee a number of areas within the Division of Enrollment and Student Affairs, including Student Diversity and Inclusion, Student Life, Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services, Campus Recreation, the Student Union, and more.

—Rebecca Taylor, Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff

Taylor joined the VSU staff in 1999 and currently serves as deputy chief officer of student support services, a role that requires her to oversee a number of areas within the Division of Enrollment and Student Affairs, including University Advising, Office of Testing, Student Success and Retention, and Access Office.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/news to learn more about each of these exceptional VSU employees, including their tips for achieving excellence in the classroom, community, and workplace.