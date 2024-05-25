The votes are in: See how Belleville’s Skyview Drive-In did in a recent national poll

The votes are in, and Belleville’s Skyview Drive-In is the No. 1 best drive-in theater!

USA Today officially announced Wednesday that Skyview is the nation’s best theater, according to its 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 poll.

Skyview owner Steve Bloomer said he got the good news last week. (Can you imagine keeping that to yourself?!)

He said that when the poll opened and he went online to vote, Skyview was in 12th place (out of 20).

Bloomer shared the poll on the drive-in’s Facebook page, in customer emails and on Google, encouraging folks to vote and vote often. He even said his daughter used four different IP addresses so she could vote more than once a day.

In the next couple of days, Skyview jumped to first place. And stayed there.

He’s “quite happy, of course, …that we got so much support … from our customers and friends,” adding that USA Today wouldn’t tell him how many votes his drive-in received.

Bloomer said he plans to celebrate but hasn’t made plans yet.

They have several things in the wind and will do something, he said.

Here are the top 10 Best Drive-In Theaters in USA Today’s 2024 poll:

10. Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre, New Braunfels, Texas;

9. Sunset Drive-In, San Luis Obispo, California;

8. Park Place Drive-In Theater, Marion, Virginia;

7. Hull’s Drive-In, Lexington, Virginia;

6. Evergreen Drive-In Theatre, Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania;

5. Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre, Orefield, Pennsylvania;

4. The Family Drive-In Theatre, Stephens City, Virginia;

3. Bengies Drive-In Theatre, Middle River, Maryland;

2. Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre, Gibson City, Illinois;

1. Skyview Drive-In, Belleville.

Skyview Drive-In is located at 5700 North Belt West in Belleville.

For upcoming movies and showtimes, anniversary event updates and other information, call 618-233-4400, visit skyview-drive-in.com or follow the Facebook page.