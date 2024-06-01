VOTE: Help us choose the best KXAN viewer photo of May 2024

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to use each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of May 2024. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent May in the best viewer photos of the year poll.

If you’d like to submit a photo for June, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in June 2024.

Dewy Caterpillar

Georgetown, May 13. Courtesy Karen Hatchett.

A caterpillar covered in dew in Georgetown, Texas, on May 13, 2024. (Courtesy Karen Hatchett)

Shelf Cloud

Point Venture, May 31. Courtesy Miguel Paz Baeza.

A shelf cloud over Point Venture, Texas, on May 31, 2024. (Courtesy Miguel Paz Baeza)

Field of Flowers

Circle C Ranch, May 9. Courtesy Lisa Lyons.

A field of wildflowers in Circle C Ranch on May 9, 2024. (Courtesy Lisa Lyons)

Light as a Feather

Austin, May 2. Courtesy Charles W. Diggs.

A hummingbird next to a feeder in Austin, Texas, on May 2, 2024. (Courtesy Charles W. Diggs)

Foggy Sunrise

Junction, May 3. Courtesy Cinnamon Carter.

Sunrise over the Llano River seen through fog in Junction, Texas, on May 3, 2024. (Courtesy Cinnamon Carter)

Car Aflame

Pflugerville, May 25. Courtesy Shelby Henderson.

Flames rise from a vehicle on SH 130 in Pflugerville, Texas, on May 25, 2024. (Courtesy Shelby Henderson)

Side-Eye

Spicewood, May 17.

Two donkeys stand in a field at sunset in Spicewood, Texas, on May 17, 2024. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Mid-Song

Leander, May 5. Courtesy Dave DeVore.

A painted bunting seen at Devine Lake Park in Leander, Texas, on May 5, 2024. (Courtesy Dave DeVore)

Aurora Borealis

Cedar Park, May 10.

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) seen from Cedar Park, Texas, on May 10, 2024. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm at Sunset

Lago Vista, May 9. Courtesy Thomas C. Ray.

Storm clouds seen at sunset in Lago Vista, Texas, on May 9, 2024. (Courtesy Thomas C. Ray)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes at noon on June 8, 2024. Check back on June 10 for the results!

Here’s a look at our other photos of the month this year:

