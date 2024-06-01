VOTE: Help us choose the best KXAN viewer photo of May 2024
Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to use each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of May 2024. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent May in the best viewer photos of the year poll.
If you’d like to submit a photo for June, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in June 2024.
Dewy Caterpillar
Georgetown, May 13. Courtesy Karen Hatchett.
Shelf Cloud
Point Venture, May 31. Courtesy Miguel Paz Baeza.
Field of Flowers
Circle C Ranch, May 9. Courtesy Lisa Lyons.
Light as a Feather
Austin, May 2. Courtesy Charles W. Diggs.
Foggy Sunrise
Junction, May 3. Courtesy Cinnamon Carter.
Car Aflame
Pflugerville, May 25. Courtesy Shelby Henderson.
Side-Eye
Spicewood, May 17.
Mid-Song
Leander, May 5. Courtesy Dave DeVore.
Aurora Borealis
Cedar Park, May 10.
Storm at Sunset
Lago Vista, May 9. Courtesy Thomas C. Ray.
Vote now!
Voting in this poll closes at noon on June 8, 2024. Check back on June 10 for the results!
Here’s a look at our other photos of the month this year:
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.