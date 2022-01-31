Von Miller scores on 'Wheel of Fortune' despite not knowing the easy puzzle

On Sunday’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” season finale, NFL star Von Miller managed to guess the right letter to a seemingly easy puzzle even though he thought he guessed wrong. The answer to the “Before and After” puzzle was “Cardi B Vitamins.” Despite having all but the letter “c” on board, Miller had no idea what the answer was before his guess.

“Cardi B and B vitamins, and we stuck them together and got a ‘Before & After,’" Sajak explained.

“I would have never guessed that,” Miller admitted.

“Von, you are making it look easy, my friend,” Sajak replied with a smile.

Considering Cardi B is a Grammy winning rapper and was at one point the most streamed female artist in Spotify history, it was surprising Miller struggled with the puzzle.

Sunday proved to be a double lucky day for the football player, as not only did his Rams team clinch the NFC Championship, but he also won some big bucks for his charity, Von’s Vision Foundation.

“You know, the bigger they are, the nicer they are,” Sajak said. “You're a great guy. We appreciate you being here. $24,250 for Von's Vision Foundation, and we're gonna make it $30,000.”

Video Transcript

- 500. What letter would you like?

- C.

- Yeah.

[DING]

So Von, here's your assignment. Read what's up there.

- Cardi B vitamins.

- Yeah, that's it.

- I would have never guessed that.

- Von, you are making it look easy, my friend. We're going to add $10,000 to your $2400. Another big round, $12,400.

- Thank you, guys. Appreciate you guys.