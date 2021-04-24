The Voice Winner Alisan Porter Expecting Her Third Baby: 'We Dreamt of You'

Alisan Porter/Instagram

Alisan Porter is expecting!

On Saturday, The Voice season 10 winner, 39, announced on Instagram that she's expecting her third baby, who will be her first child with her boyfriend Justin de Vera. "We always knew you would join us. We dreamt of you. We talked about you. We felt you just outside the realm of reality," Porter wrote.

In the announcement photo, the singer held up a sonogram as she posed with De Vera, her son Maison Blaise, 8, and her 6-year-old daughter Aria Sage. "We are all so excited in our own way. For me, I wasn't sure I would ever experience this again," she shared.

Porter added, "Motherhood is the most sacred role of my life and I feel so incredibly grateful to do this once again. For the kids it's a huge change but something they have begged for and talked about forever and then reliving the first time all over again through Justin, which I think has been my favorite thing so far. Baby Beeshy is due early November!"

Porter showed off her baby bump in another photo on her Instagram story. "Was getting hard to hide this bump! Third kid is no joke!!!!" she wrote. "Thanks everyone for all your love!"

The Curly Sue actress began dating De Vera in 2018. Porter shares Maison and Aria with ex-husband Brian Autenrieth, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017.

In 2016, Porter spoke to PEOPLE about her The Voice coach Christina Aguilera, who has been an inspiring fellow mother in her life. "It's so cool to see how happy she was to have her kids there and she'll get right down there on the floor," she said at the time. "That's the kind of mom I am. I'm super hands-on and that was my biggest fear coming in, that I would lose that."

Aguilera later returned the sentiments, raving about her protégé to PEOPLE. "She's the essence of such poise and presence as a strong female on this show who's killing it as a mom," the "What a Girl Wants" artist raved. "I get very excited when I see females on this show and around because it's very much a boys' club."