‘The Voice’ Star Janice Freeman’s Death Certificate Confirms She Died of a Pulmonary Embolism

“The Voice” star Janice Freeman died from a pulmonary embolism, this according to her death certificate.

Freeman was also suffering from lupus, something she had spoken about having in the past, and it was listed a contributing factor in her death.

Her family released a statement shortly after she died, confirming the star passed away after battling an “extreme case of pneumonia” and a blood clot that traveled to her heart.

She was buried in a cemetery in Whittier, CA on March 18 after passing away on March 3 at the age of 33. Miley Cyrus performed at the memorial with her dad — Freeman was on Miley Cyrus‘ team during “The Voice” season 13.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer spoke out after Freeman’s passing, saying she made a promise to take care of her daughter after her passing.









