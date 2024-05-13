The Voice 's New Season 26 Coaches Will Have You Feeling Good

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Voice is switching things up.

The NBC singing competition series is welcoming two new first-time coaches for its upcoming 26th season. Michel Bublé and Snoop Dogg will be claiming their red swivel chairs later this year, the network announced during the 2024 Upfront presentation on May 13.

The "Feeling Good" singer and rap icon will join returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani this fall to mentor music industry new-comers in the hopes of winning the season 26 title.

While this marks both Michael and Snoop's debuts as full-time coaches, the legendary recording artists are no stranger to the show. Michael previously served as a season three advisor to Team Blake Shelton while Snoop appeared on season 20 as the mega mentor.

However, the stars will definitely have stiff competition as season 26 will mark Gwen's eighth time as coach and Reba's third consecutive season.

The Voice has made a habit of welcoming fresh faces since longtime coach Blake left the series last year after a whopping 23 seasons.

Reba made her coaching debut during season 24, while Dan + Shay (a.k.a. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) became the show's first coaching duo on the most recent 25th season.

And while Reba has yet to win a season, she previously revealed she's more than confident with her current group of contestants.

Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble
Scott Legato/Getty Images/Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media

"I'm really, really tickled with my team and I feel like, yes, there are some superstars," she exclusively told E! earlier this year. "All of our teams are really, really good."

See who wins season 25 when The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

And keep reading to see more 2024 TV premiere dates to find out when all of your favorite shows are returning this year.

Sins of the South (Oxygen) - May 12

The American South is known for its beauty and culture: the music, the food, the hospitality. However, its dark side – the greed, the lust, the wrath – can be just as alluring. Oxygen True Crime sheds light on the intriguing stories that shook the region when Sins of the South.


Bridgerton (Netflix) - May 16

Don't Forget the Lyrics (Fox) - May 16

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory as they get one song closer to winning $1 million.


I Can See Your Voice (Fox) - May 16

Race to Survive New Zealand (USA) - May 20

Weakest Link (NBC) - May 20

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.


Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars (Fox) - May 22

Culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series.


The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.


Gaga Chromatica Ball (HBO) - May 25

In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, 13-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.


Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.


America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out.


Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV) - May 30

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

 We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.


Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Lifetime) - June 3

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000.


Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo ) - June 3

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu) - June 7

Perfect Match (Netflix) - June 7

The Boys (Prime) - June 13

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu) - June 25

