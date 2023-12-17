'The Voice' Season 24 finale: Finalists, start time, how and where to watch

Finale season is upon us and soon, a new winner will be crowned on "The Voice."

The two-part finale will cumulate in a two-hour episode aired live on NBC, which will see the remaining five contestants narrowed down to one winner. A combination of coach and audience voting will select the last contestant standing, who will receive a reward of $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The runner-up will also receive some prizes this year, as the top two will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Universal Studios.

Last year, Gina Miles of Team Niall took home the crown. Curious who will secure the coveted title this year? Here's what you need to know about "The Voice" Season 24 finale and how to tune in.

"The Voice" Season 24 coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire.

When is the 'The Voice' Season 24 finale?

"The Voice" season finale will air in two parts on back-to-back nights. The first episode will premiere on Monday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The final episode will air live and have a two-hour run time.

'The Voice': Reba McEntire calls bottom 4 singer 'a star,' gives standing ovation

Where to watch the 'The Voice' Season 24 finale

"The Voice" premieres on NBC and is uploaded to streaming service Peacock the following day at 6 a.m. ET. You can also watch episodes of "The Voice" on NBC.com by logging in with your cable provider.

Jordan Rainer, Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Huntley, Nini Iris, BIAS and Mac Royals during the live semi-final results of Season 24 of "The Voice."

Who are the 'The Voice' Season 24 finalists?

In the semi-final, the final nine was chopped down to the final five. These remaining contestants will be narrowed done to the eventual winner in a two-part finale by a combination of audience and judge votes.

The final five contestants are:

Huntley (Team Niall)

Lila Forde (Team Legend)

Mara Justine (Team Niall)

Ruby Leigh (Team Reba)

Jacquie Roar (Team Reba)

Who are the coaches on 'The Voice' Season 24?

"The Voice" Season 24 is hosted by Carson Daly and includes four coaches who assist in selecting, training and judging contestants. The coaches this year are:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice' Season 24 finale: Finalists, start time, how to watch