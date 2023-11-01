'The Voice': Niall Horan gets teary-eyed with Team Reba singer Dylan Carter's elimination

Niall Horan may need to add a box of tissues to his rider on “The Voice.”

The Irish pop singer was moved by Team Reba singer Dylan Carter, who delivered a heartwarming performance of “‘Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson with contestant Tom Nitti during the fifth round of Battles on Tuesday night. Carter’s sincere emotional delivery earned the 20-year-old singer, whose mother died of a heart blockage, props from coach John Legend.

“You were just consistently outstanding the entire time. Your voice is wonderful,” Legend told Carter. “You were like spiritually in tune with what you were singing.”

But emotion alone wasn’t enough to help Carter score a Battles victory. Coach Reba McEntire declared his opponent Nitti the battle’s winner. Carter, who dedicated his blind audition to his late mother, reflected on how the competition had allowed him to reconnect with his mom.

“When y’all four turned around for me, I gained so much confidence that I needed,” Carter said. “And I felt my mom for the first time in a long time. I’m going to keep chasing my dreams, keep chasing her dreams.”

Carter’s elimination proved to be emotional for the coaches too, including a teary-eyed Horan.

“It’s always so difficult to see talented people go home,” Horan said.

Here’s what else went down on Tuesday’s episode.

John Legend says Niall Horan stealing Claudia B. might ‘come back to haunt me’

Team Legend singers Mara Justine and Claudia B. brought the soul with their lively rendition of Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man.”

Justine wowed Stefani with her energetic stage presence and powerful charisma.

“The moment Mara walked onstage there was a star quality in her walk,” Stefani said. “The performance was animated and flawless.”

But the New Jersey vocalist wasn’t the only one who sparkled onstage. Justine’s Battles mate Claudia B. earned praise from Horan for holding her own during the performance.

“Mara is doing a lot of stage presence stuff that’s amazing, and you were still able to have that much power and control whilst being yourself in the song,” Horan told Claudia. “You still managed to make it your own.”

Horan got the chance to make Claudia one of his own when Legend chose Justine as the winner of the battle. The “Heaven” singer eagerly hit his steal button, headbutting it with his forehead, to bring the Tennessee songstress onto his team. “There’s no way I was ever letting Claudia go home,” he said.

While Legend was thrilled to see Claudia B. get a second chance, he also had some reservations.

“I love when my artists get stolen because I love making sure these artists have all the opportunities they can to shine and to make their voices heard on this show,” Legend said. “But you never know, I may regret it in the future. It may come back to haunt me.”

Wynonna Judd joins ‘The Voice’ as Mega Mentor

McEntire better make some room on the throne because another country queen is coming to “The Voice.”

Grammy-winning singer Wynonna Judd has been tapped to serve as Season 24’s Mega Mentor, assisting the coaches in mentoring the remaining contestants for the Knockouts round, which is set to kick off Nov. 6.

Best known as one-half of the iconic country group The Judds with mother Naomi Judd, Wynonna has racked up solo hits such as “No One Else on Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need” and “Girls With Guitars.” She received the Country Champion Award at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards in September.

“I’m a Judd, not a judge. 😁,” Judd wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “It is SUCH a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of (‘The Voice’).”

